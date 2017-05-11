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All Photos/outdoor/lighting : hanging/fences, walls : vertical

Outdoor Hanging Lighting Vertical Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

A crooked little fisherman cottage gets a new lease on life in the hands of owners Jamie Kwong and his wife, Ingrid, who renovate the seaside shack with an eco-friendly approach that includes recycled and repurposed materials wherever possible. Located across the bay from Australia’s Palm Beach, the Little Black Shack has been made available to rent for your next dream vacation getaway.
In the backyard, the couple added a pergola, greenhouse, and outdoor dining space for $6,000.
The open-plan lower level flows into a covered patio through bifold doors by Loewen. The shingles, made of Alaskan yellow cedar, were pre-stained off-site in seven earthy hues. For maintenance, they will require a new UV topcoat every two-to-three years. The Condesa chairs are by Innit Designs.
The original main house.
In Orange, California, a 1964 Model OC584 Eichler home designed by architect Claude Oakland was recently updated as a four-bedroom, two-bath home with an expanded master bathroom. The central outdoor atrium to the home is typical of the open-plan, indoor-outdoor style of living that Eichler homes are known form.
The home also has a private rooftop deck with city views.
Treetop views from the rooftop deck, adjacent to the master bedroom suite, offer a nature-fueled respite.
A steel-finned facade of Triple Fronted Revival wraps the lower-level extension and provides separation from the driveway.
The Trex elevated wraparound deck is perfect for indoor/outdoor entertaining.
The home comprises four separate structures—including a pool house and a second garage, which is currently set up as a design studio.
A covered patio just off the living room is accessible via custom doors. "The use of the large steel sliding and stacking doors allowed the volume to open up and make the home feel much more expansive that it really is," says Knight.
Negative space appears to be carved out of the dark exterior to reveal the home's bright white interiors.
The enclosed garden features lovely landscaping and has the feeling of a serene escape.
Finished with a ceiling and dining table set, the second-floor patio is an optimal entertaining space.
“I love the way the house looks from the exterior,” Legge says of the patio. “It has a gauzy, ethereal feeling to it.”
Although the renovated house seems significantly taller than it used to, the new roof caps out only six feet higher. The residents were more interested in stretching the design horizontally and extending the eaves as far as they could go. “Let’s get lines, forms, and materials from the inside to the outside of the house,” Greg remembers saying. A side patio with a basalt fireplace enables the residents to enjoy the outdoors even when the weather is cool.
The side patio, adjacent to the kitchen, offers additional outdoor living space with casual seating and an integrated concrete bench.
Mama Shelter Rio de Janeiro in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
The hotel rooms open up to an open-air atrium filled with light and greenery.
Located just two miles from the beach, Casa Pueblo Tulum is positioned as a welcoming hub for locals and travelers.
A wall covered in graphite-colored Ann Sacks tile runs from the kitchen out to the covered porch. Similarly, the sheetrock ceiling and the concrete flooring are extended from inside to outside—a cost-saving measure that provides visual continuity. The Hot Mesh outdoor dining chairs are by Blu Dot.
The windows are Anderson100 Fibrex Windows.
The roof overhang provides protection from solar heat gain and the elements.
The doors are Fiberglass ThermaTru.
An outdoor poolside shower and toilet.
A lower lounge deck, private grassy yard, and guest house complete with flex space for studio, gallery, gym, or home office is accessible via a bridge that crosses the pool.
The addition increased the floor area of the single-level house to 2,228 square feet.
In the distance, a large outdoor living room is nestled into the surrounding vegetation. "It is a house that invites the senses, and encourages movement and occupation of a complex suite of indoor and outdoor enclosures," says the firm.
The oversized entry door and hardware are by Arcadia.
Much of the new building and interiors was constructed using natural material: cedar walls and ceiling linings, solid American oak joinery and floorboards, off-form concrete countertops and backsplashes, limestone and bluestone paving, and charred (Yakigugi) silvertop ash cladding.
Urban landscapes abut natural ones.
"Unlike its neighbors, this house is not fenced off at its street perimeter," notes the firm. "A meadow of native grasses flows from the sidewalk with existing oaks, redwoods, and newly planted birch trees flowing inside and outside of the curving wooden wall."
Travertine flooring by New Marble Company continues from the interiors to the outdoor courtyards to further emphasize indoor/outdoor living.
The massive curving wall serves as an alternative to the perimeter fence that's common to the neighborhood, an area which the architects says has developed a hodgepodge of architectural styles.
A look at the lovely nature-filled backyard.
The atrium view from the side angle.
A modern, barn-style house in Byron Bay, Australia.
An outdoor bathroom for lazy summer soaks.
Why build a Passive House? "The obvious answer is low heating and cooling bills, but we find people most appreciate the other benefits, like consistent thermal comfort, sound proofing, and air quality," say the architects.
The second seating area features furniture from All Modern.
Pictured on the left is the former cottage that's located on the north side of the house. It houses two bedrooms, a kitchenette, dining area, bathroom, and a mud room.
Another covered terrace. This roof and pillar is reflected in a cement-colored vitrified ceramic tile named "Memory Mood," which has been supplied by Terra Nova Ceramics.
The home's elegant post-and-beam construction as seen from the exterior.
The living room connects to a small balcony.
A cozy outdoor patio is located next to the dining room.
A small greenhouse off the dining room has a retractable canvas roof.
The backyard gives a clear view of the modular construction.
The newly landscaped yard is virtually maintenance free and features modern concrete hardscapes, as well as wood decking—perfect for alfresco entertaining.
Outdoor area/balcony
Scott has incorporated a bespoke timber and steel staircase next to the terrace to create a sunny core.
South / West view