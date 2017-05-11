Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/outdoor/lighting : ceiling/patio, porch, deck : concrete

Outdoor Ceiling Lighting Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

The yard doubles as the retention area for the monsoon rainstorms as well as a place for the homeowners to play
The front elevation is a modern distillation of the historic homes in the neighborhood, featuring the same composition of a protruded front volume with a single opening flanked by a shaded living area
#modern #minimal #exterior #lighting #phoenix #arizona