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All Photos/outdoor/lighting : ceiling/locations : front yard

Outdoor Ceiling Lighting Front Yard Design Photos and Ideas

The yard doubles as the retention area for the monsoon rainstorms as well as a place for the homeowners to play
"The central pavilion evolved as a place to house a lot of the functions of the home, and also gave us a structure to build porches and decks for further protection from the sun," says Dominick. The outdoor patio is 1,600 square feet.
The front elevation is a modern distillation of the historic homes in the neighborhood, featuring the same composition of a protruded front volume with a single opening flanked by a shaded living area
#modern #minimal #exterior #lighting #phoenix #arizona