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All Photos/outdoor/lighting : ceiling/floors : concrete

Outdoor Ceiling Lighting Concrete Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The yard doubles as the retention area for the monsoon rainstorms as well as a place for the homeowners to play
The home is located in the town of Fruita, Colorado, which is popular for its varied and extensive mountain bike trails.
"The central pavilion evolved as a place to house a lot of the functions of the home, and also gave us a structure to build porches and decks for further protection from the sun," says Dominick. The outdoor patio is 1,600 square feet.
The front elevation is a modern distillation of the historic homes in the neighborhood, featuring the same composition of a protruded front volume with a single opening flanked by a shaded living area
#modern #minimal #exterior #lighting #phoenix #arizona