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All Photos/outdoor/lighting : ceiling/fireplace : wood burning

Outdoor Ceiling Lighting Wood Burning Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

The home is located in the town of Fruita, Colorado, which is popular for its varied and extensive mountain bike trails.
"The central pavilion evolved as a place to house a lot of the functions of the home, and also gave us a structure to build porches and decks for further protection from the sun," says Dominick. The outdoor patio is 1,600 square feet.