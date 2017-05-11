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All Photos/outdoor/lighting : ceiling/counters : concrete

Outdoor Ceiling Lighting Concrete Counters Design Photos and Ideas

Board-formed concrete walls create the core of the house and establish its organic feel. "There’s really no other cast-in-place concrete on the street," says Sarah, "but you don’t even see it until you’ve made it through the front courtyard." There, beneath a deep overhang, the couple designed a jagged pathway cantilevered over a water inside and reflections of light into the sitting area.
Backyard towards 2nd floor deck and including the living room