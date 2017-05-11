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All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : walkways/siding material : wood

Outdoor Walkways Wood Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

In the winter, the polished concrete floor, which faces a large south-facing opening, accumulates heat from the sun during the day and keeps this heat indoors at night.
Cedar planks on the exterior walls are dyed black, and on the indoor walls, these cedar planks are dyed white.
In the back, ferns and other shade-friendly plants thrive beneath the home’s deep overhangs.