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All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : walkways/pools, tubs, showers : small

Outdoor Walkways Small Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

The courtyard brings natural light into the lower level of the home, which has a den/media room, guest suite/workout area, and storage and mechanical.
Extension & Courtyard Facing Study
The sophisticated landscape of greenery and water elements add to the escapist nature of the home.
Garden Patio with Cedar Hot Tub
"The colors of the ceiling actually reflect the activity inside the house, and the mood," says Edwards Anker. "That was one way of underlining that idea of how you experience the house, or how design can enhance that experience."
Depending on viewpoint, season, and time of day, says Edwards Anker, the water becomes either transparent or reflective. Here its flat surface mirrors the natural surroundings. At other times, undulations will reflect a rippling play of light into the house. "I know that in August at noon, we'll get the rippling water on the back wall in the living room," says Edwards Anker.
The reflecting pool/cistern serves many functions. It collects more than 50% of roof run-off to be reused for garden irrigation, acts as a cooling element in the summer as breezes run over the surface, and also "does the whole Richard Neutra effect," says Edwards Anker, in that the water, alongside the glass facade, mirrors the house and landscape.
Conveniently located in the heart of Vista Las Palmas, the home sits on an expansive 13,504-square-foot corner lot, offering an abundance of outdoor space for entertaining.
Stone stairs on the perimeter of a main courtyard ascend to a rooftop garden. Large windows on the other side of the living area overlook an enclosed water feature with a statue of a monk.
Water features pepper the gardens throughout.
Teak surrounds a minimalist outdoor shower.
The new construction relates with the land in a very spontaneous way, taking advantage of its steep slope, the small stream, and the extraordinary view of the landscape.
The architects suggested fitting in a new pool in the yard, much to the delight of the owners' children.
foyer
Entry walkway leading to the front door and eventually to the grill and down to the pool
A look at the exterior landscaping.
The home is organized around a series of four outdoor courtyards.
An overview of the courtyard.
The pool area.
The outdoor space includes a fire pit.
The gorgeous exterior view.
Swimming pool at rear yard
More than just a clever cover, the ipe wood shell of Mark Erman's spa, thanks to its 40-foot tracks, niftily navigates the rocky straights between spa shelter, dapper deck, and bespoke buffet table.
Clean lines and mass groupings of plants help create a sense of openness and space within a small garden.
View of West Patio