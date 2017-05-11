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All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : walkways/pools, tubs, showers : plunge

Outdoor Walkways Plunge Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

The courtyard brings natural light into the lower level of the home, which has a den/media room, guest suite/workout area, and storage and mechanical.
The backyard is one of this home’s best features. With a lot that nearly equals the square footage of the home itself, there was plenty of room to play with landscaping.
Any chance they get, the active family takes a dip in the backyard pool, often with a running start from sliding doors in the living room.
The firm envisioned the pool as a spot where water floods the stone, "almost in a way of a pond remaining after the turning tides."
The sand-colored fascia of the roofline allows the palapa to appear more integrated in its environment, as does the stone wall facade, which blends in with the boulders.
Though the front of this 1880s home in Adelaide, Australia, maintains a traditional facade due to strict heritage laws, the rear is modern eye candy at its best. See more of the home.
The concrete pool and firepit located in the communal courtyard.
A pool and outdoor lounge area that's shaded by trees.
Clean lines and mass groupings of plants help create a sense of openness and space within a small garden.