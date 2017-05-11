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All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : walkways/pools, tubs, showers : infinity

Outdoor Walkways Infinity Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

For the Skyline Residence, Belzberg Architects made a conscious effort to build an environmentally sensitive structure without sacrificing aesthetic and budget. Along with recycling wood framing and flooring from a nearby construction site, they sourced the low e-glazing, steel, and concrete mixes from California manufacturers.
Front of the house.
Perspective from the garden in front of the house.
The infinity pool overlooks stunning views of Mexico and the San Diego skyline and harbor.
Viewing Decks and Infinity Pool
Soori Bali's one-bedroom Mountain Pool Villas and Beach Villas have their own private pools and views of either Mount Batukaru or a peaceful stretch of volcanic black sand beach. The 8,664-square-foot, two-level, three-bedroom residences overlook rice fields and the Indian Ocean. They include outdoor pavilions and terraces, landscaped gardens with water features, and an ocean-facing infinity pool.
The private setting of Casa Meleku's pool area offers spectacular views of the Cabo Blanco Nature Reserve and the majestic Pacific Ocean.
The gorgeous exterior view.
Exterior with infinity pool-VILLA CP