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All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : walkways/patio, porch, deck : tile

Outdoor Walkways Tile Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

Natalie and Lauren wanted to replicate the feel of a Zen garden with their home’s central courtyard. The garden features a Japanese maple that pops against the charred timber cladding, while structurally, the U-shape design ushers light right through to the back of the house.
Although previous owners built a pool at a lower part of the yard near the piano room, the couple decided to build a new one just off the kitchen. “We thought, it would be amazing to have a pool that was kind of jutting out, with the backdrop of the city,” John says. The patio doubles as entertaining space for summer parties.
The reading nook corridor has a sizeable sliding glass door that pockets into more glass, with thresholds flush between the cork floors on the interior and the large format porcelain tile on the exterior. The center of the atrium is filled with raked 1/8” Desert Gold crushed granite.
The sophisticated landscape of greenery and water elements add to the escapist nature of the home.
The rooftop terrace has an incredible view of the surrounding city.
The outdoor living room can accommodate anything from movie night to a morning work session.
The Ebels enjoy their outdoor area.
The Ebels have outdoor living and dining rooms. The Span Small table is composed of stone composite and natural fibers and designed by Mermelada Estudio, available at CB2.
With its driveway to the north, the home faces west toward the Pacific, with its courtyard breaking up the house's mass.
Thanks to the house’s concrete sheer wall, the roof cantilevers 12 feet to provide shading for the living room and extend the couple's outdoor space.
Decked with gray tiles, the terrace has custom furniture designed by Schwalgien.
The roof terrace provides a private place to eat outdoors, as well as a view of the picturesque countryside.
The terrace serves as an extension of the living room. Both are wrapped in plywood, creating a warm contrast with some of the home’s harder materials.
The home displays several applications of the same materials—metal, glass, and concrete—a key characteristic of most Ellwood homes.
Architects Simone Carneiro and Alexandre Skaff transformed a cramped São Paulo apartment into a mid-city refuge for Simone Santos. On the terrace, plants, vines, and pergolas form a barrier against the city’s notorious noise and pollution.
Floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors from panorama! encourage light and air into the interiors.
"Except for the addition of an attached bike storage area, the existing foundation was maintained," Troyer says. He is continuing to work on landscaping, and wants the hardscape to be completed this year.
Teak surrounds a minimalist outdoor shower.
Cuffhome paired up with friend and artist, Bradley Duncan. "He has a way with making moments using outdoor containers and plants," they say.
In the distance, a large outdoor living room is nestled into the surrounding vegetation. "It is a house that invites the senses, and encourages movement and occupation of a complex suite of indoor and outdoor enclosures," says the firm.
A large opening in the kitchen lets it overlook the courtyard, and a covered walkway provides easy circulation and protection from the elements to further encourage inhabitants to engage with the setting.
The couple reintroduced Victorian architectural details such as a bullnose veranda roof, lacework, and window moldings.
Mehdi planted fig trees along the south facade, not only for the fruit, but because their broad leaves block the sun in summer and fall off in winter, letting sunlight pass.
“We both really love to cook, but the kitchen was so small, only one of us could be in there at a time,” says Emma.
front exterior
View of West Patio