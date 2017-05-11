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All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : walkways/patio, porch, deck : planters

Outdoor Walkways Planters Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

A rooftop garden and seating area where the family sometimes gather together or with friends.
A covered breezeway connects the main house and the guest house. Here, Legge took the opportunity to play with perspective, framing part of a tree and the sky with an abstract roof cutout.
The home's wood deck is a neutral base that compliments the home's back and white features.
A healthy budget for landscaping allowed Leah to achieve a natural, wild look with plants. “I wanted to look out and see just lush plants growing wild,” she says. The collage of native vegetation was also used to soften the transitions between surface materials and backyard zones.
A section of the facade—a cross between a shoji screen and a barn door—slides open. Planter boxes contain edible varieties that fuel Mary’s culinary explorations.
A concrete walkway connects the living and dining rooms to the exterior, and concrete forms a built-in bench for lounging by the Solo Stove fire pit.
A small deck and a custom concrete planter complete the seating area off of the main bedroom.
The living room opens to the private, walled exterior courtyard at the front. “I really love the design of the courtyard and the fact that you can see it from everywhere in the house,” notes Fox. The ottoman is from Jardan and the outdoor chair is Hay.
The living room sports original tiling, the Bizerte sofas from CB2, LED string lights from Costco, and a fresh coat of Backdrop’s ‘Supermoon’ exterior paint.
The outdoor living room can accommodate anything from movie night to a morning work session.
The Ebels enjoy their outdoor area.
The Ebels have outdoor living and dining rooms. The Span Small table is composed of stone composite and natural fibers and designed by Mermelada Estudio, available at CB2.
The new brick-and-wood pavilion faces north for optimal sun exposure.
One of the home’s water features adorns a space between the bedrooms and main home. "We treat all the water from the house to clean them for irrigating the rest of the house," relates Elizarraras.
The terrace serves as an extension of the living room. Both are wrapped in plywood, creating a warm contrast with some of the home’s harder materials.
The lap pool glistens with vivid blue tiles.
The landscaped patio provides separation from a public walkway along the rear of the home. "We could have had bigger rooms, but we wanted more outdoor space.” says Anton.
External deck frame with brick that contains the exterior space while cascading into the garden. Timber deck grades at ramps to ease access and timber pergola provides valuable shade structure in summer months.
Designed to attract young, tech-savvy city dwellers, the Lodges on Vashon uses virtual registration and check-in and is fitted with handcrafted objects by local island-based artisans.
The roof garden, which offers sweeping views of Berlin, plays with volumes at different heights to create varying spaces and vantage points.
"Except for the addition of an attached bike storage area, the existing foundation was maintained," Troyer says. He is continuing to work on landscaping, and wants the hardscape to be completed this year.
The food cart specializes in smoked meat sandwiches. It sits on a patio event space that can hold up to 300 people with seating for 80.
The concrete pool and firepit located in the communal courtyard.
Entrance.
View from courtyard toward the house
The innovative cladding system of concrete panels doubles as a rainscreen, protecting the structure from the elements and providing increased thermal efficiency.
Exposed concrete, metal, and concrete panel cladding—chosen for their ease of maintenance—are the predominant materials.
The building opens outward to Oregon's quaint wine country.
<b>Coffee Kiosk:</b> Accessible through a sliding millwork wall, the coffee kiosk doubles as a laundry room (the washer and dryer are hidden behind cabinets). A hatch window opens the space, which is outfitted with a refurbished 1997 Elektra espresso maker.
The steel post-and-beam structural components frame entry ways and circulation.
Viewing Decks and Infinity Pool
Plenty of light can enter the living area through the peaceful backyard garden.
Shadows of the pergola at rear yard patio
A rough board-formed concrete wall hems in the courtyard garden creating an organic looking transition to the wild scrub oak beyond.
When it's retractable glass wall are open, the all-season room becomes a breezeway from the courtyard to the view of the mountains beyond.