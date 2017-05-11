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All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : walkways/patio, porch, deck : pavers

Outdoor Walkways Pavers Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

While Bhavani's older son swims as a sport, the entire family—including Lollipop the Pit Bull mix—loves an afternoon in the pool. The architect and her husband chose gravel and hardscape for the backyard, so they didn't have to constantly water a lawn in the Austin heat.
A rooftop garden and seating area where the family sometimes gather together or with friends.
"There was excitement about the site and the possibilities—that excitement was infectious,
In the backyard, the couple added a pergola, greenhouse, and outdoor dining space for $6,000.
A healthy budget for landscaping allowed Leah to achieve a natural, wild look with plants. “I wanted to look out and see just lush plants growing wild,” she says. The collage of native vegetation was also used to soften the transitions between surface materials and backyard zones.
Homeowner Jay Longtin served as the general contractor and performed the majority of the remodel work, aside from the outdoor floors, concrete, and pool, which were done by Architectural Blue.
The back garden is a perfect metaphor for what the couple hoped to achieve with their project. "We feel a part of the city, but there’s still this sense of privacy," says Ali.
A concrete walkway connects the living and dining rooms to the exterior, and concrete forms a built-in bench for lounging by the Solo Stove fire pit.
A small deck and a custom concrete planter complete the seating area off of the main bedroom.
The new deck is ensconced in the mature landscaping. "It creates this enclosure around the deck that is just really nice," says Rossi. The home also has a 100-square-foot detached studio.
Any chance they get, the active family takes a dip in the backyard pool, often with a running start from sliding doors in the living room.
The sweeping roof and courtyard glows underneath the moonlight.
The 10-Star Home is a design collaboration between Clare Cousins Architects and The Sociable Weaver. The shapely exterior blends into the surrounding landscape.
Carlos Somoza “really brought the project home,” says Brillhart. “With our hope of the architecture being connected to landscape, you need a great landscape architect on-board, and we had that in Carlos.”
A view of the new kitchen wing. “We weren’t trying to mimic Russell’s architecture, but we were trying to be sympathetic to the structure and the materiality in our additions and renovations,” says Brillhart.
The pool was relocated and the couple redid its finishes with the Tuttle Pool Company, installing Pebble Tec, a waterfall feature, and surrounding it with modern, large-format pavers.
The kitchen wing now sits in roughly the same area as the pool used to. Says Brillhart: “The one-story wing is CMU block with exposed wood rafters – a similar system to Russell’s but a little more 21st Century.”
With a fire pit, built-in barbecue, outdoor shower, as well as a picnic area, and hammocks, the backyard is an idyllic setting to enjoy the area's captivating sunsets and star-filled skies.
The South Elevation provides complete transparency through the main level to established gardens beyond
A natural, stacked-stone fin is the grounding element below the cantilevered bedroom wing.
At the terrace, the team replaced or rebuilt brick and concrete as needed. They also stripped and resealed exterior wood elements and incorporated new native landscaping throughout.
"The brief was to efficiently and cost effectively transform a light-starved weatherboard into an open and modern home with a good connection to the rear garden and a relaxed yet refined feel," says the firm. The owner charred and oiled the shiplapped cypress siding himself.
Elysian Landscapes designed the graphic landscape for French fashion house Balenciaga, creating sculptural forms in sharp contrast to the black lava hardscape and green leafy foliage that envelops the building.
Raised walkway between house and studio
The upper level has access to the pool area via an outdoor staircase. The lower level features doors with porthole windows repurposed from one of Rados' company's ships.
The main cave was preserved and divided into two separated functions: the inner space as a bedroom, and the outer space as living room.
The central courtyard connects to a raised deck for socializing within easy access to the kitchen.
The courtyard lets the reimagined addition live as a "modernist ruin," with vines encouraged to grow and further blur the boundary between inside and out. The outdoor table and chairs are by Tait.
The first outcropping of rocks has been incorporated into the home's entrance, which is set adjacent to a rustic, stone road.
Archier maintained the old brick from the existing part of the house to clearly illustrate the relationship of old with new.
The social spaces are located above, maximizing ocean views. A glass guardrail enables a seamless connection to the outdoors.
The large overhangs protect the interior spaces from direct sunlight, while also providing a layer of privacy.
This view shows how the original house relates to the new addition, which was stepped in to make room for an exterior courtyard.
Outside, a timber pergola shades the garden and the split-stone slate pavers continue outside for a greater sense of connection between inside and out.
The entrance showcases the home's clean midcentury lines.
The courtyard has a serene sitting area and frames views into the house and straight through to the other side.
view to new addition from rear lawn
entrance porch
Exposed concrete, metal, and concrete panel cladding—chosen for their ease of maintenance—are the predominant materials.
East Elevation Entry Detail
Custom Bioretention Planter (Landscape Architecture by CampionHruby)
The internal courtyard captures northerly light.
The master bedroom's sliding glass doors open up to an outdoor terrace, garden, and the pool.
To combat the site’s steep, uneven grade, Boeschenstein staggered a series of ipe decks around the two main volumes of the house. Atticus joins his brother, Bodhi, on the zigzag decks.
The top floor of the home is propped on three large steel supports that resembles paperclips.
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