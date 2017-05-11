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All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : walkways/patio, porch, deck : decking

Outdoor Walkways Decking Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

The raised, covered porch is reminiscent of a Japanese <i>engawa</i>, a veranda-like transitional space that connects the home to the landscape. The renovation expanded views to the lake with new windows in the primary bedroom and bath, and sliders that replaced a standard solid door in the living area.
Kevin and Katie enjoy happy hour on their new covered patio. The plantings were inspired by the garden in Mexico where they got married. During the pandemic, "We were like, I want to go on vacation, but we can't, so let's just make our backyard a vacation,
Although previous owners built a pool at a lower part of the yard near the piano room, the couple decided to build a new one just off the kitchen. “We thought, it would be amazing to have a pool that was kind of jutting out, with the backdrop of the city,” John says. The patio doubles as entertaining space for summer parties.
The home's wood deck is a neutral base that compliments the home's back and white features.
“Watching the sunrise and moonrise from the living room is gobsmacking,” says James.
The Smiths’ new cabin, designed by Risa Boyer Architecture and completed in 2020, sits in the same spot as their previous home, on five acres on Mount Veeder, in Northern California. Somehow, the red chicken coop, which is constructed of wood, survived the fire with the chickens still alive inside.
To his credit, the original owner and builder of an ’80s-era home in Byron Bay, Australia, kept it “in pretty good nick,” as designer Micka Etheridge puts it. “He’d dusted the window frames once a week for thirty-five years.” Etheridge took that same care expanding the house for its new owners, Cheryl and James Kitchener, who love its greenery and mellow, vintage vibe.
The backyard is a protected retreat out of the wind. The team added a balcony off the kitchen at the third floor. It has a ship’s ladder to access the roof deck, in order to service solar panels installed there. The balcony also has a grill for cooking al-fresco. “You gotta be able to go out back and barbecue – this is the beach after all,” says Levy.
Extension & Courtyard Facing Study
The roof deck, anchored by a gas fire pit from Paloform, boasts an incredible view of the water.
The family enjoys the outdoor lounge.
A concrete walkway connects the living and dining rooms to the exterior, and concrete forms a built-in bench for lounging by the Solo Stove fire pit.
"Even in March and April, on a sunny day, we can open up those doors and eat outside in the sun," says Denise.
Leafy branches reach over the wall of the covered walkway which is supported by black structural steel. Windows offer a glimpse into the restaurant kitchen.
Before tackling the house, the couple converted the garage into a separate work space with a long, linear window that echoes that in the main house.
The couple planned out all of the exterior landscaping themselves. "[It was] painstaking, the time spent measuring," says Emily.
A small deck and a custom concrete planter complete the seating area off of the main bedroom.
Design, Bitches turns a typical Atwater Village home into a lush hideaway with a new, cedar-clad guesthouse.
"We wanted the pavilion to be freestanding and to have minimal columns, so using CLT, which can span a long distance without support, made sense,” explains resident Anyeley Hallová.
The houses are also oriented toward the water and each other, creating a neighborly feel.
Another one of Panorama Glass Lodge Iceland’s stargazing cabins is just a quick 30-minute drive from Reykjavík at Hvalfjörður (Whale Fjord). The glass-encased vacation rental includes a hot tub, so you can take your stargazing outside.
The purple flowers of sage and succulents are part of a landscape that reflects seasonal changes. Blu Dot Hot Mesh Lounge Chairs are on the main bedroom deck.
A cedar deck, built-in bench, and Fermob Costa table and chairs under a new porch roof serve as a year-round dining area.
The Feijão rocking chairs and Sol deck chair were designed by Rodrigo Simão using reclaimed timber. “I started making these chairs as a way to save construction waste,” says Simão. “I like to put them in my projects as a signature—my relationship with design was born from a will to go further in a project than just the architecture.”
Exterior Rear View with Outdoor Pool and Patio
The view from the deck. Bike rides, barbecues, wood fires, and sunsets are all part of the cabin experience, although Dignard’s favorite feature is the outdoor shower: "You don't have any neighbors," he says.
“The height of the new extension has been kept low, while still keeping all interior spaces on one level,” says the firm. “This approach led us to establish the project’s design identity in detail and materiality rather than in a ‘grand architectural gesture.’"
The new brick-and-wood pavilion faces north for optimal sun exposure.
A protected outdoor space is tucked beneath the new addition. "When you have an opportunity to breathe new life into a typology, which is indicative of a period, that's a good job to have," says Cuddington.
A vintage Malm fireplace is paired with Pebble seats "K" by Atelier Vierkant.
The added porch is a centerpiece of the home’s inside/outside concept.
Folding glass doors open from the living room to the red cedar porch.
A cypress fence and white gravel borders a side yard with a row of grass .
The new deck is ensconced in the mature landscaping. "It creates this enclosure around the deck that is just really nice," says Rossi. The home also has a 100-square-foot detached studio.
The roof terrace provides a private place to eat outdoors, as well as a view of the picturesque countryside.
In the wintertime, the living room is cozy and welcoming with its large fireplace and warm lighting.
External deck frame with brick that contains the exterior space while cascading into the garden. Timber deck grades at ramps to ease access and timber pergola provides valuable shade structure in summer months.
The all-black exterior fades into its natural setting.
The expansive pine decks root the two cabins into their rocky surroundings.
The two cabins are surrounded by 15,000 square feet of Thermowood pine decking.
The designers’ compound is located on a 5-acre island off the coast of Finland.
The elongated walkway and porch creates outdoor circulation during the summer months
Minarc’s Plus Hus is a tiny energy-efficient prefab marketed towards homeowners seeking to add an accessory dwelling unit to their property. The 320-square-foot structure is prefabricated in downtown Los Angeles, and it can be shipped flatpack to anywhere in the U.S. with prices starting at $37,000.
The new rear, two-story addition adds over 2,000 square feet of living space without sacrificing the backyard. The repetition of the curved elements, such as the tall, cement-rendered columns that band the exterior, are a subtle reference to the scale and proportions of the Victorian style.
McCrae House 1
Of the exterior cladding, Bryant notes, “Simple brick and cement render were chosen to not compete with the bold and heroic form.”
The couple tapped landscape designer Carlos Somoza to capture the wildness of the site throughout the landscape plan. This grove of old-growth trees was saved, with new Ipe hardscaping wrapping around them.
Originally built in the 1900s as the governor’s residence, the Sofitel Luang Prabang is a colonial mansion protected as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It’s the ultimate blend of Lao tradition and French elegance, and a perfect escape in Southeast Asia.
Night lighting emphasizes the dramatic form of the building.
A path connects the underground garage to the main house. The house’s shape was dictated by the contour of the land.
This view shows how the front facade is detached from the rest of the house to allow a tree to grow between the two parts.
The South Elevation provides complete transparency through the main level to established gardens beyond
The indoor/outdoor connection was important for entertaining as well. The windows and doors can be thrown open, and people can sit close to the kitchen, inside or out, with the raised platform doubling as informal seating.
A cozy reading nook on the rooftop.
The roof garden, which offers sweeping views of Berlin, plays with volumes at different heights to create varying spaces and vantage points.
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