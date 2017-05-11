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All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : walkways/locations : woodland

Outdoor Walkways Woodland Design Photos and Ideas

The exterior is constructed from cypress pine wood and lightweight polycarbonate.
“The roof overhang extends the living space,” says Boyer, so the deck becomes a spot to entertain visiting friends and family. The couple have been working to restore the surrounding land, as well.
The Hourglass Corral is a four-bedroom, 3000-square-foot home that derives its tessellated form from the architects’ application of the Voronoi diagram.
The entire property consists of 90,000 square meters, or about 22 acres, on the island of Milos in Greece. Each of the five corrals are defined in the landscape by a white border.
Michael D'Angelo Landscape Architecture provided a new master plan that includes grassy areas for lawn games, a fire pit, and new plantings.
The water is then pumped to a bucket shower on the river.
Designed as a flat-pack system, the sauna can be easily disassembled and transported.
Studio Rain’s 62-square-foot sauna can fit six people. The art and architecture collective looked to "blur the boundaries between personal and public space," wanting bathers to embrace both "intimate social contact and inner stillness."
Porter worked with landscape design firm Wagner Hodgson to meld the pool house interior with the exterior.
The pool house was designed and built to mimic the main house, so they feel like "a family of structures," says Porter.
Materials are inspired by the region: the exterior pine siding references the color of nearby pine tree bark, and rip rap-filled basins highlight the iron ore found in East Texas.
On a recent phone call, the firm caught up with the homeowner while she was opening a bottle of champagne. “What are you celebrating?” Campos remembers asking her. “She said, ‘Every few months I buy a bottle of champagne, and I open it up, and I celebrate that I live in this house.’”
Kranbuehl landscaped the previously forested backyard with a “grass terrace” and masonry walls, so that the exterior felt of a piece with the interiors. Trees and hedges still stand on the perimeter to create natural screening from the neighbors.
"This home is intended as both a place of refuge and of play," says Emily Summers Design Associates.
Glass walls surround a courtyard, sunken so as to provide respite from the wind. Landscape elements encourage interplay with the outdoors.
Teak surrounds a minimalist outdoor shower.
Large boulders are given pride of place in the central courtyard.
The house is oriented to utilize passive heating and cooling strategies. “Deep overhangs and large glazed areas on the south and west were modeled to protect from solar build up in summer and allow for heating gains in winter,” said the architects.
Dedon’s Hanging Lounger, designed by Daniel Pouzet and Fred Frety can be an instant mini-tree house escape. All you need is the tree to hang it from.
First built in 1959 as acclaimed architect Jim Olson's first project, this modest bunkhouse in the woods grew into an extraordinary family retreat.
Dan Weber Architecture collaborated with Airstream USA to create the custom trailers at AutoCamp. The clear, non-tinted windows lend vintage charm and illuminate the grounds as evening sets in.
The home's charred timber exterior resembles a crow's plumage.
The ceiling of the lower level is shou sugi ban cedar siding to match the exteriors.
The home is accessed from the rear via a gravel path.
Gregory Creek Residence - Exterior
The Madrona by NODE is a 750-square-foot, zero-net energy guest house. Grid-tied, it stores energy with battery backup.
The home's low-maintenance Cor-Ten steel exterior can be easily washed down when needed.
The Yard and living room
Unique landscapes, that are untouched and allow you to truly disconnect.
A winding path connects the two south-facing structures.
Large columns and shear walls offer the structural support needed to mitigate minor earthquakes.
Both structures step out to small south-facing terraces.
The steep slope necessitated careful attention to waterproofing and drainage.
Bosjes, South Africa
“The site was beautiful as it is,” architect Eric Tremblay said, and he wanted to build a home that had the least impact on the terrain as possible. The lake can be seen on either side of the house, and natural materials—like the Eramosa limestone coating on the exterior—were a priority during construction.
A classic VW bus in vintage colors shows both the scale and scope of The Barn and its surrounding scenery.
Treebones's yurts have plush, comfortable beds with linens, cozy comforters and colorful quilts. There is a small table &amp; set of chairs, reading lights &amp; plenty of hooks for hanging your gear. There is a sink vanity with hot &amp; cold running water in each yurt with bath &amp; hand towels provided. The yurts have generous redwood view decks with Adirondack chairs.
Brookline Residence in Brookline, Massachusetts
Exterior with infinity pool-VILLA CP
Cedar planks on the exterior walls are dyed black, and on the indoor walls, these cedar planks are dyed white.
'Tree House' - Bamboo Terrace
Wire fox terrier on guard at the raised wood deck and bedroom beyond