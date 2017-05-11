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All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : walkways/locations : slope

Outdoor Walkways Slope Design Photos and Ideas

“The roof overhang extends the living space,” says Boyer, so the deck becomes a spot to entertain visiting friends and family. The couple have been working to restore the surrounding land, as well.
The Hourglass Corral is a four-bedroom, 3000-square-foot home that derives its tessellated form from the architects’ application of the Voronoi diagram.
The entire property consists of 90,000 square meters, or about 22 acres, on the island of Milos in Greece. Each of the five corrals are defined in the landscape by a white border.
“We took some pains to save the tree,” says Humble of the mature cherry tree that was preserved in the redevelopment. “We used it to focus all of our new openings.”
The view from the deck. Bike rides, barbecues, wood fires, and sunsets are all part of the cabin experience, although Dignard’s favorite feature is the outdoor shower: "You don't have any neighbors," he says.
A new metal roof syncs with the addition’s metal siding and knits the changes together.
Porter worked with landscape design firm Wagner Hodgson to meld the pool house interior with the exterior.
The pool house was designed and built to mimic the main house, so they feel like "a family of structures," says Porter.
Built with a heavy timber post-and-beam structure, this renovated Tiburon kit house retains its standard footprint, framing, and tiled roof. Massive sliding glass doors were added to create an indoor/outdoor living experience.
The pool was there previously but was "quite disconnected from the house," says Hansford. They were able to reuse it in the new design.
Night lighting emphasizes the dramatic form of the building.
A path connects the underground garage to the main house. The house’s shape was dictated by the contour of the land.
This view shows how the front facade is detached from the rest of the house to allow a tree to grow between the two parts.
The design is contextually modern and expressive of the various functions contained within the winery.
Eschewing the typical white barn vernacular commonly found throughout Napa Valley, Fernandez turned to the rustic architectural traditions of western mining communities for inspiration.
The firm envisioned the pool as a spot where water floods the stone, "almost in a way of a pond remaining after the turning tides."
The sand-colored fascia of the roofline allows the palapa to appear more integrated in its environment, as does the stone wall facade, which blends in with the boulders.
According to the architects, the house's "thinner dimensions not only display refinement of technique, but also remove visual weight from materials—the position being that lightness is good for the human spirit and visual heaviness is not."
The home's low-maintenance Cor-Ten steel exterior can be easily washed down when needed.
Rear view as guest inn entry from the bottom side
Unique landscapes, that are untouched and allow you to truly disconnect.
Front of the house.
West Elevation @ Dusk
View from Southwest @ Dusk
West Elevation
Robust and low-maintenance metal mesh—which offers both solar and privacy control—has been chosen for the screens.
The light well that allows for sunlight AND an addition above
Outdoor shower
“We’re probably just fifty or sixty feet off the road, but you’re not even aware of it. You don’t feel like you’re in the middle of a city,” says Peter. The sculpted terrain partially blocks outsiders’ views. Automatic shades by Lutron do the rest.
Designed by Los Angeles-based creative agency Folklor in partnership with SKG Investments, Native retains the previous motel’s charm with original features like the stone fireplace and concrete aggregate floors.
The structure is built entirely of reinforced, poured in-situ concrete, except for the metallic pillars on opposite ends of the home.
Viewing Decks and Infinity Pool
Entry to private spaces at rear of pool house.
The architects designed every gesture of the home as a complement to the landscape, including the slot windows that frame views of the surrounding foliage and the walkway that follows the bedrock of the cliff.
In the winter, the polished concrete floor, which faces a large south-facing opening, accumulates heat from the sun during the day and keeps this heat indoors at night.
Cedar planks on the exterior walls are dyed black, and on the indoor walls, these cedar planks are dyed white.
Changing the vehicular approach provides for direct garage access and allows for the drought-tolerant landscaping to contribute to both privacy and an enhanced streetscape.