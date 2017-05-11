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All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : walkways/landscapes : vegetables

Outdoor Walkways Vegetables Design Photos and Ideas

“The roof overhang extends the living space,” says Boyer, so the deck becomes a spot to entertain visiting friends and family. The couple have been working to restore the surrounding land, as well.
Once you know your climate zone, timing is everything.
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Raised beds and containers are excellent choices for beginners, as you can avoid remedying your existing soil and ensure your new crops are receiving the appropriate nutrients via new potting soil.
The 10-Star Home is a design collaboration between Clare Cousins Architects and The Sociable Weaver. The shapely exterior blends into the surrounding landscape.
The indoor/outdoor connection was important for entertaining as well. The windows and doors can be thrown open, and people can sit close to the kitchen, inside or out, with the raised platform doubling as informal seating.
Just off this kitchen is this gorgeous "edible garden" making garden-to-table dining a reality in your very own home.
Outdoor area/balcony
Villa Rosa. Exterior view. North
Once a plant nursery—and home for the nursery’s owners—this 120-year-old home in Vachon Island has a luscious greenhouse that can also be used for special events.
Garden
South / West view