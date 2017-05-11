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All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : walkways/fences, walls : retaining

Outdoor Walkways Retaining Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

External deck frame with brick that contains the exterior space while cascading into the garden. Timber deck grades at ramps to ease access and timber pergola provides valuable shade structure in summer months.
Minarc’s Plus Hus is a tiny energy-efficient prefab marketed towards homeowners seeking to add an accessory dwelling unit to their property. The 320-square-foot structure is prefabricated in downtown Los Angeles, and it can be shipped flatpack to anywhere in the U.S. with prices starting at $37,000.
The home's lush surroundings.
At the terrace, the team replaced or rebuilt brick and concrete as needed. They also stripped and resealed exterior wood elements and incorporated new native landscaping throughout.
"This home is intended as both a place of refuge and of play," says Emily Summers Design Associates.
Glass walls surround a courtyard, sunken so as to provide respite from the wind. Landscape elements encourage interplay with the outdoors.
Raised walkway between house and studio
The first outcropping of rocks has been incorporated into the home's entrance, which is set adjacent to a rustic, stone road.
The social spaces are located above, maximizing ocean views. A glass guardrail enables a seamless connection to the outdoors.
According to the architects, the house's "thinner dimensions not only display refinement of technique, but also remove visual weight from materials—the position being that lightness is good for the human spirit and visual heaviness is not."
The entrance showcases the home's clean midcentury lines.
view to new addition from rear lawn
West Elevation @ Dusk
East Elevation Entry Detail
West Elevation
The light well that allows for sunlight AND an addition above
Outdoor shower
Viewing Decks and Infinity Pool