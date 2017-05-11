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All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : vegetables/patio, porch, deck : decking

Outdoor Vegetables Decking Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, food scraps and yard waste make up 20 percent of what we throw away. Composting organic materials keeps them out of the landfill, which cuts down on greenhouse gases, and enriches the soil. To compost at home, make a pile in your backyard, or introduce an indoor bin for throwaways like apple peels and eggshells.
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
The indoor/outdoor connection was important for entertaining as well. The windows and doors can be thrown open, and people can sit close to the kitchen, inside or out, with the raised platform doubling as informal seating.
Private and secluded terrace with view across London in the tree tops
Roof terrace with planters for fruit, vegetables and herbs
A Fermob table and chairs are on the rooftop terrace. “The weather is unpredictable, to say the least. You want to be outside but you don’t want to sit in the middle of a gale,” says Duncanson. “But [at this house] you can always find a place that’s quiet.”