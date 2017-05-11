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All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : vegetables/patio, porch, deck : concrete

Outdoor Vegetables Concrete Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

The view from the aquaponics vegetable garden toward the wing at the far end containing the living room, master bedroom and roof terrace from bottom to top.
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Garden and greenhouse
South / West view