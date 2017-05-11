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All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : vegetables/locations : slope

Outdoor Vegetables Slope Design Photos and Ideas

“The roof overhang extends the living space,” says Boyer, so the deck becomes a spot to entertain visiting friends and family. The couple have been working to restore the surrounding land, as well.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
View from the garden on the cantilevers.