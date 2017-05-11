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All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : vegetables/locations : garden

Outdoor Vegetables Garden Design Photos and Ideas

The view from the aquaponics vegetable garden toward the wing at the far end containing the living room, master bedroom and roof terrace from bottom to top.
The houses are set on a three-acre plot of fertile volcanic land, ideal for growing fruit and vegetables.
“The roof overhang extends the living space,” says Boyer, so the deck becomes a spot to entertain visiting friends and family. The couple have been working to restore the surrounding land, as well.
Now more than ever, having a sustainable home that conserves resources and energy usage is paramount. Sustainable design and architecture has seen tremendous growth over the last decade—as has the number of professionals who specialize in designing and building green homes. While major sustainable features pertain to the initial design, planning, and building stages, there are still plenty of changes to make in your home for a greener lifestyle. Have you covered all your bases?
Once you know your climate zone, timing is everything.
Garden
Garden with mature landscaping growing fruit, vegetables and flowers
After a years-long search for viable land, Eugene and his wife, Claire Ko, bought an old dairy farm with good soil that could be rehabbed into an organic fruit and vegetable operation.
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Raised beds and containers are excellent choices for beginners, as you can avoid remedying your existing soil and ensure your new crops are receiving the appropriate nutrients via new potting soil.
The indoor/outdoor connection was important for entertaining as well. The windows and doors can be thrown open, and people can sit close to the kitchen, inside or out, with the raised platform doubling as informal seating.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Veranda
Villa Rosa. Exterior view. North
Once a plant nursery—and home for the nursery’s owners—this 120-year-old home in Vachon Island has a luscious greenhouse that can also be used for special events.
Garden and greenhouse
An organic rooftop garden.
Garden
The bucolic surroundings.
A neighbor harvests bell peppers in the garden.
The vegetable garden produces everything from cauliflower to arugula and Italian parsley.
The glazed canopy extends to the garden to shield against the rain, ease the sunshine but does not degrade the light quality in the inner space.