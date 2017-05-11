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All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : vegetables/locations : back yard

Outdoor Vegetables Back Yard Design Photos and Ideas

The view from the aquaponics vegetable garden toward the wing at the far end containing the living room, master bedroom and roof terrace from bottom to top.
The side walls have been treated as vertical extension of the horizontal surface of the garden, and are used for growing climbers such as jasmine, grapes, honeysuckle, raspberries, beans, peas, and even a climbing fig. Colorful bird’s houses and bug hotels are also mounted on the walls.
“The roof overhang extends the living space,” says Boyer, so the deck becomes a spot to entertain visiting friends and family. The couple have been working to restore the surrounding land, as well.
After a years-long search for viable land, Eugene and his wife, Claire Ko, bought an old dairy farm with good soil that could be rehabbed into an organic fruit and vegetable operation.
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Raised beds and containers are excellent choices for beginners, as you can avoid remedying your existing soil and ensure your new crops are receiving the appropriate nutrients via new potting soil.
Just north of San Francisco, the Mill Valley home of former Phish manager and current restaurant owner John Paluska takes its place within its eclectic neighborhood and natural surroundings. A guest cottage flanks the family's garden. The "casita" has hosted friends, family, and even wildfire evacuees; Rachel Paluska refers to it as a "revolving door, in a fun way."
External area, integrated to the house by balcony common to all rooms, has swimming pool and deck. Casa Di Irena furniture. Deck run by Lovato Marcenaria
External area, integrated to the house by balcony common to all rooms, has swimming pool and deck. Casa Di Irena furniture. Deck run by Lovato Marcenaria
The indoor/outdoor connection was important for entertaining as well. The windows and doors can be thrown open, and people can sit close to the kitchen, inside or out, with the raised platform doubling as informal seating.
"There’s a presence to that place—it’s vast, and constantly shifting," designer Lisa Moffitt says. "It was clear that this house should be an observation shed for the changing landscape beyond."
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Outdoor area/balcony
An edible garden from the Little Veggie Patch Co. is located in the backyard and is nourished with compost.
Garden
The bucolic surroundings.
A new stone patio connects living spaces to the rural site beyond.