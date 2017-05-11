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All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : vegetables/lighting : hanging

Outdoor Vegetables Hanging Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Outdoor area/balcony
South / West view
The glazed canopy extends to the garden to shield against the rain, ease the sunshine but does not degrade the light quality in the inner space.