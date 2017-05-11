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All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : vegetables/landscapes : shrubs

Outdoor Vegetables Shrubs Design Photos and Ideas

The view from the aquaponics vegetable garden toward the wing at the far end containing the living room, master bedroom and roof terrace from bottom to top.
“The roof overhang extends the living space,” says Boyer, so the deck becomes a spot to entertain visiting friends and family. The couple have been working to restore the surrounding land, as well.
Garden
Garden with mature landscaping growing fruit, vegetables and flowers
After a years-long search for viable land, Eugene and his wife, Claire Ko, bought an old dairy farm with good soil that could be rehabbed into an organic fruit and vegetable operation.
Olympia Prairie Home exterior
The 10-Star Home is a design collaboration between Clare Cousins Architects and The Sociable Weaver. The shapely exterior blends into the surrounding landscape.
The indoor/outdoor connection was important for entertaining as well. The windows and doors can be thrown open, and people can sit close to the kitchen, inside or out, with the raised platform doubling as informal seating.
Veranda
Once a plant nursery—and home for the nursery’s owners—this 120-year-old home in Vachon Island has a luscious greenhouse that can also be used for special events.
Garden and greenhouse
South / West view