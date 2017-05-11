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All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : vegetables/landscapes : hardscapes

Outdoor Vegetables Hardscapes Design Photos and Ideas

The view from the aquaponics vegetable garden toward the wing at the far end containing the living room, master bedroom and roof terrace from bottom to top.
Once you know your climate zone, timing is everything.
Garden
Garden with mature landscaping growing fruit, vegetables and flowers
The indoor/outdoor connection was important for entertaining as well. The windows and doors can be thrown open, and people can sit close to the kitchen, inside or out, with the raised platform doubling as informal seating.
Garden and greenhouse
A new stone patio connects living spaces to the rural site beyond.