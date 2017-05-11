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All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : vegetables/landscapes : flowers

Outdoor Vegetables Flowers Design Photos and Ideas

The view from the aquaponics vegetable garden toward the wing at the far end containing the living room, master bedroom and roof terrace from bottom to top.
The side walls have been treated as vertical extension of the horizontal surface of the garden, and are used for growing climbers such as jasmine, grapes, honeysuckle, raspberries, beans, peas, and even a climbing fig. Colorful bird’s houses and bug hotels are also mounted on the walls.
“The roof overhang extends the living space,” says Boyer, so the deck becomes a spot to entertain visiting friends and family. The couple have been working to restore the surrounding land, as well.
Garden
Garden with mature landscaping growing fruit, vegetables and flowers
Olympia Prairie Home exterior
“The house is a machine for sustaining life,” explains Cole.
Nutrient-rich water from the pond is then used to irrigate a rooftop fruit and vegetable garden.
Rooftop patio
External area, integrated to the house by balcony common to all rooms, has swimming pool and deck. Casa Di Irena furniture. Deck run by Lovato Marcenaria
External area, integrated to the house by balcony common to all rooms, has swimming pool and deck. Casa Di Irena furniture. Deck run by Lovato Marcenaria
Contemporary house combines burnt cement, stone, wood and glass, and has an apparent roof
Veranda
Outdoor area/balcony
View from the garden on the cantilevers.
Private and secluded terrace with view across London in the tree tops
Roof terrace with planters for fruit, vegetables and herbs
Once a plant nursery—and home for the nursery’s owners—this 120-year-old home in Vachon Island has a luscious greenhouse that can also be used for special events.
Garden and greenhouse
The vegetable garden produces everything from cauliflower to arugula and Italian parsley.
South / West view
On the lower roof, cedar decking and flower beds define one of several outdoor gardening spaces. Part of her ongoing research into the livability of cities, Fitzgerald aimed to create landscaped areas that were “aesthetic, aromatic, educational, and productive.” The deck is bordered by an expanded aluminum mesh railing and black metal corrugated panels.
The glazed canopy extends to the garden to shield against the rain, ease the sunshine but does not degrade the light quality in the inner space.