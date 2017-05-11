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All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : vegetables/fences, walls : concrete

Outdoor Vegetables Concrete Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Villa Rosa. Exterior view. North
An organic rooftop garden.
Cor-ten steel planter