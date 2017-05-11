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All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : trees/pools, tubs, showers : plunge

Outdoor Trees Plunge Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

Designed by José Guedes Cruz, César Marques, and Marco Marinho of the Portugal-based firm Guedes Cruz Architects, The Wall House is laid out in an open-box plan, and is fitted with plenty of glass windows to enhance the synergy between its interior and exterior spaces.
"The woman who bought the tiny home has it on an incredible forested block with views over a valley," Adam says. "She bought it after her husband passed away. I know she absolutely loves it, and I think it gave her a new beginning. That's really rewarding for us."
Situated amid the forest in Rhinebeck, New York, the geometric, eco-friendly Ex of In House by architect Steven Holl stars a large window capable of heating the living space with sunlight during the winter months. In the summer, a shade ensures it keeps cool. In accordance with the home’s sustainable mission, the interiors are finished with natural oiled wood and plywood, and all light fixtures were 3D-printed in PLA cornstarch-based plastic.
The backyard is one of this home’s best features. With a lot that nearly equals the square footage of the home itself, there was plenty of room to play with landscaping.
Any chance they get, the active family takes a dip in the backyard pool, often with a running start from sliding doors in the living room.
In Sweden, architect Bengt Mattias Carlsson created a pavilion adjacent to a residence dating from the late 1800s. The pergola is made from glue-laminated timber beams set atop steel posts; it protects the pool from falling pine needles. George Nelson benches offer places to sit.
Constructed from oak and ironbark timber, the pavilions were inspired by their surroundings. Local architecture firm Liminal Studio designed the structures to reflect a deep understanding of the coastline’s natural color palette, curving rock formations, and landscape.
The new pool was raised six feet above the ground and was designed for entertaining—and to better match the home’s new modern style.
The small swimming pool is a serene place to enjoy sunset views.
The design is perfect for indoor/outdoor living.
Palm Canyon Motor Club is home to 100 plots dedicated to modern tiny homes. The mobile park setting eases permitting woes and offers community amenities such as a dog park, socials, and "one of the nicest pools in town," according to realtor Paul Kaplan.
The backyard has a zero-edge swimming pool and a spacious lounge area with a fire pit. There's also a high privacy wall topped by a perfectly manicured privacy hedge.
Located just two miles from the beach, Casa Pueblo Tulum is positioned as a welcoming hub for locals and travelers.
Wingårdh built a small outdoor pool that's perfect for a post-sauna dip.
Water is featured in most of Barragán's work as a sensory element. Here, a fountain and a large pool provide a sound barrier and a place for reflection.
Tom's House was designed by Anna-Marie Chin with the surrounding landscape in mind. A soaking tub sits a few paces down the slope, capturing stunning views of the surrounding mountains.
The firm envisioned the pool as a spot where water floods the stone, "almost in a way of a pond remaining after the turning tides."
The Ex of In House exterior
The sand-colored fascia of the roofline allows the palapa to appear more integrated in its environment, as does the stone wall facade, which blends in with the boulders.
A huge rock that Liebermann picked out himself as as a diving board into the pool. Liebermann was very proud to design the house in a way that it reflects in the pool when you first walk in through the front gate. The reflection doubles the size of the house.
A private outdoor shower and bath create a perfect little nook to enjoy the surrounding nature.
A lower-level patio with benches and a generously sized spa allows the homeowner to enjoy the view while entertaining company. The stairs are made from naturally fire-resistant ipe wood.
The adjacent mezcal bar serves 20 different varieties of artisanal spirits from around the region, including Baja wines and Mexican microbrews.
The concrete pool and firepit located in the communal courtyard.
In homage to the traditions of Richard Neutra and Gregory Ain who built extensively in the area, the form of the 2,600-square-foot house, which includes an outdoor pool, emerged from the concept of building incrementally upward in steps along the slope.
A pool and outdoor lounge area that's shaded by trees.
Each villa is equipped with its own salt-water swimming pool and outdoor shower.
The layout of the three buildings creates a private garden space within the site.
A plunge pool on the roof of the small building.
A pool and sun deck on the eastern side of the plot.
An outdoor kitchen, green lawn and pool makes the rear-yard the perfect spot of outdoor soirees.
The landscape was devised by Hale along with Kate Stickley of Arterra Landscape Architects.
Iridescent blue mosaic tiles cover the infinity-edge pool and spa providing a colorful contrast to the home's mostly neutral color scheme.
The patio is the prefect conector of the old and new architecture
Clean lines and mass groupings of plants help create a sense of openness and space within a small garden.