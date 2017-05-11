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All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : trees/pools, tubs, showers : concrete

Outdoor Trees Concrete Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

The temple-like house was influenced by Aztec and Mayan architecture, a combination Wright described as "California Romanza."
Fung and Blatt worked slowly on the project over five years. But it was a rhythm Mary and Carlton appreciated, as it allowed for the design to emerge in close dialogue with the site.
On the outskirts of Grândola—a small Alentejan town in the Setúbal district of Portugal—a dramatic architectural form sits in the vast, arid landscape amidst cork trees and herds of cows. The whitewashed guesthouse is known as Casa da Volta, which translates as "Home of the Return,
The deck features local wood, and the pool is made of concrete.
If the walls of this three-bedroom, two-bathroom home could talk, they’d have some pretty interesting stories to share. It was once the home of Hollywood’s legendary casting director, Bill Tinsman. Guests that stay in this home can still feel the presence of a glimmering era with numerous celebrity photographs dotting the interior of this clean-lined space.
“We drew a lot of inspiration from the house itself, but we tried to push it a bit further. We wanted to figure out a way to open the back elevation completely,” says Leidner.
Porter worked with landscape design firm Wagner Hodgson to meld the pool house interior with the exterior.
The pool house was designed and built to mimic the main house, so they feel like "a family of structures," says Porter.
designed by Estúdio Minke
designed by Estúdio Minke
Built in 1962, Steel House #4 is one of the seven steel-and-glass prefab homes designed by Wexler and Richard Harrison.
A dramatic, 80-foot-long pool and spa runs beyond the building along the north edge, as the site slopes down to the lake.
Aegean Pool House’s expansive roof structure shelters the indoor/outdoor living spaces beneath it. A freestanding stone fireplace anchors the west side of the living and dining area.
The overhanging third floor shades a private outdoor spa—complete with an open-air shower and a plunge pool—which is located off the master bedroom and bath.
The homeowners were more than happy to get involved in any way they could, and they did their own landscaping on the weekends.
The couple had spent a lot of time in Palm Springs, as well as at Austin's Hotel San Jose, and they knew they wanted a pool to provide relief from the Texas heat. Ryan Lemmo sketched out the pool location so the couple could enjoy the live oaks and landscaping during their daily summer swims.
Long Island Sound House's pool and hot tub connect gracefully to an ipe terrace. Sellars Lathrop Architects designed the outdoor and indoor spaces with hurricane concerns in mind.
At a lavish home in Los Angeles, the kidney-shaped swimming pool is shaded and private. There is also an outdoor shower area.
A linear pool was inserted between the family and bedroom wings.
The villa features two large terraces which overlook the swimming pool and provide panoramic city views.
"Neutra didn’t create the mountain. And the client bought wonderful land. If it didn't have mountains and the step down, it wouldn't be what it is," says owner of the Kaufmann House Brent Harris.
A green roof further blends this hillside home into the landscape, while providing thermal comforts for this warm climate.
Sculptural in form, the concrete faced pool hovers gently above the hillside, while reflecting the sun and clouds as they pass overhead.
Concrete steps gently cascade from the pool to the garden below.
Private spaces and sleeping quarters are hidden below the green roof, providing intimate retreats.
Cuffhome paired up with friend and artist, Bradley Duncan. "He has a way with making moments using outdoor containers and plants," they say.
A lap pool at the back of the property.
The firm envisioned the pool as a spot where water floods the stone, "almost in a way of a pond remaining after the turning tides."
A single private deck to the south features an outdoor bath with a full, panoramic view.
living into landscapes.....
Why build a Passive House? "The obvious answer is low heating and cooling bills, but we find people most appreciate the other benefits, like consistent thermal comfort, sound proofing, and air quality," say the architects.
Resysta decking surrounds the pool. A second charcoal-colored structure houses equipment, storage, a kitchenette, as well as a covered seating area.
foyer
Architecture: Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
There is even a private meditation garden off the master with a zen pond, waterfall feature, and a hot tub.
Pool
The bi-fold glass wall opens up to, and celebrates, the pool house's natural setting.
Nothing says midcentury Palm Springs like a custom pool and a backdrop of mountains.
The deck
The deck
The infinity pool
from Pavilion. Backyard overview
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