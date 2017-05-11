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All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : trees/locations : rooftop

Outdoor Trees Rooftop Design Photos and Ideas

"Our many ideas were floating around the mountain, and we needed someone to bring them down and turn them into reality,
Another move that reduces the house's environmental impact is the inclusion of photovoltaic panels on the roof. The panels generate enough energy to offset 95% of the house’s consumption.
The terrace is a favorite gathering place. The house is positioned facing south to get the most sun exposure.
The green roof is accessible via ladder. "This type of insertion on the plot demanded care and attention with the design of the rooftop, which is the fifth facade of the building," adds the architects.
Located where a babbling brook meets a lake, the cabin is perfectly positioned as a peaceful refuge.
Aidlin Darling Design recasts an unremarkable midcentury home as a multigenerational retreat crowned by a living roof.
For maximum impact, the three designers sited the home adjacent to a lake, providing expansive views and heat reduction during the day.
The rooftop terrace includes a small glazed altar built in honor of the client’s late mother. The tree canopy will fill out over time to create more shade and give the effect of a “miniature park on the roof,” say the architects.
The rooftop terrace has an incredible view of the surrounding city.
The living room sports original tiling, the Bizerte sofas from CB2, LED string lights from Costco, and a fresh coat of Backdrop’s ‘Supermoon’ exterior paint.
The outdoor living room can accommodate anything from movie night to a morning work session.
The Ebels enjoy their outdoor area.
The Ebels have outdoor living and dining rooms. The Span Small table is composed of stone composite and natural fibers and designed by Mermelada Estudio, available at CB2.
The unit’s open-air terrace provides views of the television tower at Alexanderplatz soaring high above the Berlin skyline.
The main room’s views of the treetops and Middle Harbour give “the inhabitant a retreat from daily life—a ‘tree house’ of sorts,” says Litera.
"The house's two main façades express both shelter and exposure. On the north, clear expanses of glass reveal ocean and coastline views; long strips of translucent channel glass dapple the light, playing on the sea's shimmering surface. The south façade, clad in copper, which wraps over the roof, is mostly enclosed, offering a retreat from the forces of nature. Roof overhangs on the east and west protect the windows and the front door from the harshness of sun and wind,
The dreamy rooftop looks out over Noe Valley. Built-in redwood benches surround a concrete ﬁre pit; the bluestone pavers are part of a Bison deck system. An oversize, barrel-like teak hot tub from Roberts Hot Tubs allows for a soak in the garden-like setting, which features plants selected and installed by Danielle Coulter of Collecting Flowers.
Planted roofs help tie the home into the surroundings, and as Sokol explains, “they’re fantastic for mitigating runoff.”
Decked with gray tiles, the terrace has custom furniture designed by Schwalgien.
A view from the rooftop garden into one of the guest bedrooms.
The mono-pitch roof extends past the glazing to shelter the interiors from extreme sunlight and rain.
Bordered by water and gently rolling hills, the secluded home withstands constantly changing climate conditions.
On the terrace, the family can rest on the RODA outdoor sofa and enjoy the views.
The solar photovoltaic rooftop panels draw 12 kilowatts of electricity. The prefabricated cross-laminated timber structure is insulated by 17-inch walls, and the deck outside the master bedroom is bordered with sedum.
The Barn is a weekend retreat for family and friends. It also allows the family to spend time with their horses, which are kept in a nearby paddock.
In the sleeping loft, six tall triangular windows offer up views of the rainforest canopy.
Local wood, laid in a herringbone pattern, forms the rooftop terrace.
A six-inch-thick concrete slab forms the sturdy roof, which doubles as a terrace and viewing platform. Since the client is the only person who uses the home, he opted not to have railings—but exercises plenty of caution when heading up to view the stars and smoke his cigars.
This home embraces indoor/outdoor living with ease thanks to oversized sliding glass doors, rooftop patio and design that elevates the second floor into the tree canopy.
The 400-square-foot outdoor space, a rarity in New York City, was designed to feel like a California oasis. "It's the perfect spot to kick back and entertain," Becky says.
A stand-alone shed provides additional storage or studio space. The property also comes with a 20-foot by 20-foot unit that was originally built as an in-law suite and houses the third bedroom.
Lastly, a rooftop deck flanks an open-air studio. Designed to mimic the post-and-beam style, the unique workshop features accordion doors on one side and a custom-built, bi-fold garage door along another.
Lingering on terraces is one way to while away the day at Es Bec D'Aguila.
Monolithic expanses frame captivating views. Perched high in the sky, the Midtown Manhattan location ensures the home's new owners are not far from the city's action.
“A guiding principle was experimentation—we wanted to try things with the house, to explore different materials and ideas,” says Richard. “The house is open, yet it isn’t. Nature is part of it, but it’s still very private, because it’s sunken and tucked away,” adds Daniela.
A wooden staircase leads to a rooftop terrace. "The access to the roof terrace gives the impression that you continue to ‘climb’ the tree to reach the canopy," said the architecture studio.
The second building contains the main living spaces and accesses the pool. The view from the second floor is framed by the separated gable.
A spacious deck beautifully frames dramatic canyon and city views.
Treetop views from the rooftop deck, adjacent to the master bedroom suite, offer a nature-fueled respite.
Expansive glass doors open onto the main courtyard.
There is even a fire pit with seating for outdoor entertaining.
A deck with seating.
The netting suspended over the water feature makes for a whimsical spot to stargaze.
Red has the longest wave length of the visible spectrum and can be associated with the longest sound-waves that rather than touching our ears are felt in the torso.
A stunning sunset on the terrace.
A peek at the panoramic over-the-hedge views.
Kay’s timeless, Scandinavian-style teak frame gives a nod to the classic French cane wicker—making it at home in both traditional and contemporary settings.
Comfortable and welcoming, the Kay collection features a two-seater sofa, an armchair and an ottoman.
Provenance is a priority and all of the wood used by Gloster can be traced back to its place of origin.
The home has three private outdoor terraces and a pool, the latter of which is uncommon in the neighborhood.
The mullet design provides ample outdoor entertaining space for social gatherings.
The upper deck, surrounded by a glass rail, is an ideal spot to enjoy panoramic Portland views.
In the Poplar Dock Marina of London sits a 1924 barge that has been transformed into Beecliffe, a contemporary floating home with simple, sophisticated interiors.
Trees, bushes, and flowers create a green barrier that provides privacy.
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