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All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : trees/furniture : table

Outdoor Trees Table Design Photos and Ideas

Dining with a Scandinavian touch: Archi dining chair combined with Carver table.
In addition to the retention of the building's envelope, many original elements were reworked and reused throughout the renovation.
Perfect dinner at the Split table with stackable chair Curve.