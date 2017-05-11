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All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : trees/floors : concrete

Outdoor Trees Concrete Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The yard doubles as the retention area for the monsoon rainstorms as well as a place for the homeowners to play
Dining with a Scandinavian touch: Archi dining chair combined with Carver table.
In addition to the retention of the building's envelope, many original elements were reworked and reused throughout the renovation.
The front elevation is a modern distillation of the historic homes in the neighborhood, featuring the same composition of a protruded front volume with a single opening flanked by a shaded living area
#modern #minimal #exterior #lighting #phoenix #arizona