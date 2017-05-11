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All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : shrubs/pools, tubs, showers : small

Outdoor Shrubs Small Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

The temple-like house was influenced by Aztec and Mayan architecture, a combination Wright described as "California Romanza."
The traditional wooden hot tub in this interior patio is from El Tonel. Whitewashed pine slats line the walls.
The balance of mint green-painted ironwork, plants, pool, and blue sky capture the warmth of the Mérida indoor-outdoor living environment.
FMT Estudio renovated the pool deck with sanded red bricks manufactured in central Mexico.
The courtyard brings natural light into the lower level of the home, which has a den/media room, guest suite/workout area, and storage and mechanical.
The Douglas fir deck that extends from the front facade of one of the cabins features a sunken tub that lets users feel as if they're floating above the clouds while bathing.
6. "Am I the 'fixer-upper' type?" "The truth is that an additional $100,000 on your purchase price is only about $300 more in payments,” she says. “If you work long hours and don't have a handy bone in your body, you might be better off buying a more fixed-up home.” 7. "Who are all of the decision makers, and can they actually see the home?" "There are times when parents may be helping out children with their down payment," she says. “It's always better to have the parents in on the process as early as possible."
The 4,478-square-foot Yellow Door House features two parallel concrete prefab buildings that are offset from each other. Between the structures, a semi-enclosed area features a bar, outdoor shower, and storage racks for surfboards.
Cristián and Maida’s bedroom overlooks the only rear patio in the complex with a swimming pool, which has been a refuge for the kids during the pandemic.
The outdoor shower is in constant use and was a request from the clients. It’s accessed through the indoor shower.
“I designed the pool as a form related to the house, but almost stepping down in scale,” says architect Kirsten Johnstone. “Australia’s strict regulations around pools create challenges to achieve compliance. Here, we have used some timber battens and continuous bluestone paving to connect the pool to the entertaining area.” The garden is planted with drought-tolerant indigenous plants to support local wildlife.
Troy and Dianna Shurtz used the doors of the shipping container to create a screen that offers privacy for the hot tub.
Outside, an entertainer's paradise awaits. The backyard includes multiple lounging areas, a salt-water pool, as well as a detached guest house.
Tucked behind the living room near the back parking area (screened by a hedge), the pool and small deck become an extension of the great room.
The clients had a very clear brief for the outdoor areas. The courtyard was to have at least one large palm tree, which would be clearly visible from the living space, and it was important that the space could be viewed from above and also below from the street entry.
The outdoor spaces—including a courtyard with a small pool—were formed by simply removing the original roof toward the end of the construction, allowing dry working conditions for the majority of the construction period.
designed by Estúdio Minke
Set on a 6,456-square-foot lot, the home also includes an intimate backyard pool. Thick hedges surround the space, creating an idyllic city escape.
Garden Patio with Cedar Hot Tub
Depending on viewpoint, season, and time of day, says Edwards Anker, the water becomes either transparent or reflective. Here its flat surface mirrors the natural surroundings. At other times, undulations will reflect a rippling play of light into the house. "I know that in August at noon, we'll get the rippling water on the back wall in the living room," says Edwards Anker.
The reflecting pool/cistern serves many functions. It collects more than 50% of roof run-off to be reused for garden irrigation, acts as a cooling element in the summer as breezes run over the surface, and also "does the whole Richard Neutra effect," says Edwards Anker, in that the water, alongside the glass facade, mirrors the house and landscape.
The back patio was in a sorry state. The pool was crawling with algae, the concrete pavers were cracked, and most distressing of all, the slender wood posts supporting the roof had been clad in chunky 1980s tile. Jessy and Steve were anxious about what they might find once they were removed. “You never know what’s underneath,” Jessy says. Fortunately, the tiles came off easily and had actually protected the wood from the elements. French windows, added some years ago when the garage was illegally converted into a rental, were also discarded. “They had no business being there,” says Jessy, with a laugh.
The lounge deck at the rear yard of Sunset Hills Residence features a swimming pool surrounded by lush gardens. Architect Hsu McCullough's design beautifully merges minimalism with an abundance of nature.
Treat yourself to a rejuvenating massage or a swim in the outdoor pond at the August wellness center.
Sir Victor's rooftop pool.
This also made it possible to include a pool that seamlessly joins with the rear terrace, since the rocky terrain prevented excavation work.
Located in Queensland, Australia, the residence was created by Sarah Waller Design, an architectural studio that’s based in the Queensland suburb of Doonan. The glass pavilion–style home was designed for Sarah Waller and her family and sits on top of a polished concrete slab. Inspired by the midcentury era, it looks out to the Noosa Valley golf course.
Mass Studio completed the renovation of a 1960s house in Brentwood, California, that came complete with a classic midcentury kidney pool. During the renovation, the patio and area around the pool was refreshed with a lounge area, fire pit, and plants.
Throughout the day, light animates the limestone walls to various effects. “As the sun rotates around and is more oblique to the texture of the stone, it casts these wonderful shadows on it,” says Raike. “And you just get a real appreciation for the texture of the stone and the richness of the colors in it.”
The multi-slide doors on the lower level connect the house to the pool with functional decks and terraces, achieving a modern look and reinforcing the indoor/outdoor lifestyle.
The new pool was raised six feet above the ground and was designed for entertaining—and to better match the home’s new modern style.
Outside, a triangular saltwater pool overlooks breathtaking views.
Stone stairs on the perimeter of a main courtyard ascend to a rooftop garden. Large windows on the other side of the living area overlook an enclosed water feature with a statue of a monk.
Water features pepper the gardens throughout.
The design is perfect for indoor/outdoor living.
There's also a solar-heated pool and spa.
The glass and wood walls of the bathhouse, like other retractable panels on the house, offer shade with a view.
The house is carefully inserted into its hilly site, allowing for pavilions and covered spaces of different types, as well as the vanishing-edge swimming pool.
The pool area.
A view of the pool and a rooftop deck which overlooks the outdoor space.
The home is elegantly set into its surroundings and overlooks a serene garden patio with a koi pond.
Adjacent to the cabin is a spacious deck that is raised above the ground on wooden stilts.
The new construction relates with the land in a very spontaneous way, taking advantage of its steep slope, the small stream, and the extraordinary view of the landscape.
An outdoor bathroom for lazy summer soaks.
A terrace and pool at the back of the house allow the homeowners to enjoy the clement weather.
The limestone-encircled pool was updated as part of a broader landscape renovation.
foyer
There is even a private meditation garden off the master with a zen pond, waterfall feature, and a hot tub.
Pool
Studio Otto Felix opted for a Light Steel Frame system to minimize site impact and eliminate the need for concrete or bricks.
The home appears to float above the natural pool, adding an element of whimsy.
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