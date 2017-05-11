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All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : shrubs/pools, tubs, showers : shower

Outdoor Shrubs Shower Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

While Nature Pod pictured here has a showerhead installed outside, it is normally placed in the in the bathroom behind a glass door (or a curtain if the home is purchased without insulation).
Outdoor bathing options include a shower and a clawfoot tub. The fixtures are from Chicago Faucets. The loft orients the house toward a point at the edge of the bay. “The building itself is like a navigation device,” says Steely. “It’s like a compass.”
The outdoor shower is in constant use and was a request from the clients. It’s accessed through the indoor shower.
The bucket shower repurposes an old, refurbished diving board along the riverbank.
The outdoor atrium of Family House Litvínovice is a completely private space that's well-suited for the installation of a hammock, outdoor bath, or shower. A11 designed the home to be an exploration of minimalism and privacy from the outside world.
An open-air shower is the perfect wash station after outdoor recreation at the lake.
An outdoor shower.
A private outdoor shower and bath create a perfect little nook to enjoy the surrounding nature.
Viewing Decks and Infinity Pool
Just like the interior, the outdoor shower is an exercise in reduction and contrast: It’s merely a boulder placed under a showerhead on the side of the building. “If you really strain your eyes, you can see perhaps one other house,” Cheshire says of the vista.
An outdoor shower is concealed in the side yard and features a weathered cedar slat enclosure.