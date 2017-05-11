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All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : shrubs/pools, tubs, showers : infinity

Outdoor Shrubs Infinity Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

Terra House | Bernardes Arquitetura
Ridge Mountain Residence was designed to blend into the existing Palm Springs landscape. Cor-Ten steel cladding provides a naturally weathering material, while the concrete structure and flagstone terrace complement the light tones of the surrounding mountains.
Back into the forest, the Pool House is oriented for panoramic views of the valley floor.
The Pool House seen at night.
The view from the far edge of the infinity wall to the glass-walled gym and outdoor lounge.
The large master suite has soaring ceilings and walls of glass.
The main room and master bedroom open directly to the pool.
A lower lounge deck, private grassy yard, and guest house complete with flex space for studio, gallery, gym, or home office is accessible via a bridge that crosses the pool.
Urban landscapes abut natural ones.
The infinity pool seems to stretch into lush views.
A view of the tropical jungle from the pool. The lot is nearly three acres in size.
The rear terrace boasts a recently built heated swimming pool with an infinity edge.
#WalkerWorkshop #exterior #outdoor #outside #landscape #pool
The dining area opens to the pool which overlooks the ocean.
Outside, a shallow pool cuts a line between the coastline and the adjoining terrace, bringing the expanse of ocean water closer to the living spaces.
Viewing Decks and Infinity Pool
Duravit- Bathroom Faucets, Bathroom Sinks, Bathtub & Shower Hansgrohe- Plumbing Bharat Floorings Group- Floor Daikin- Air Conditioners Imagination Lights- Lighting Marble Center International- Floor Moie- Furniture
landscape, pool