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All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : shrubs/pools, tubs, showers : hot tub

Outdoor Shrubs Hot Tub Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

The traditional wooden hot tub in this interior patio is from El Tonel. Whitewashed pine slats line the walls.
A firepit and an inflatable hot tub with a wicker surround add a bit of luxury to Joe and Rachel’s Venice Beach rental.
The Douglas fir deck that extends from the front facade of one of the cabins features a sunken tub that lets users feel as if they're floating above the clouds while bathing.
Ridge Mountain Residence was designed to blend into the existing Palm Springs landscape. Cor-Ten steel cladding provides a naturally weathering material, while the concrete structure and flagstone terrace complement the light tones of the surrounding mountains.
The all-black exterior fades into its natural setting.
The two structures are connect with a smoked ash terrace with an integrated hot tub.
The spa area.
Crosby built his estate, 70375 Calico Road, during the Golden Age of Hollywood—and it looks the part. The home also comes with a storied past: an attached two-bedroom casita with a private entrance and its own kitchen, dubbed "the JFK Wing," is rumored to be where JFK and Marilyn Monroe had their infamous 1962 rendezvous.
Jennifer requested the Japanese-style outdoor soaking tub, but it’s enjoyed by the whole family. It was built by J&amp;K Cedar Works for around $6,500.
A border hedge provides privacy for the backyard, where distant views of the San Jacinto mountains can be appreciated.
The glass and wood walls of the bathhouse, like other retractable panels on the house, offer shade with a view.
A new, custom hot tub was added beneath a retractable Ipe wood deck.
Hoogland Architecture designed the Rubber Ducky Trail House to capture desert views from every angle. An outdoor spa allows the residents to linger outdoors well into the evening.
There is even a private meditation garden off the master with a zen pond, waterfall feature, and a hot tub.
A jacuzzi is tucked away in the back corner of the yard.
The netted, hammock-like balustrades are an innovative solution that provides safety and a place for relaxation, while keeping views as unobstructed as possible.
An outdoor hot tub is a perfect spot from which to enjoy the surrounding views and relax after a day of hiking or biking.
The addition of an alfresco tub is perfect for relaxing on starry desert evenings.
Viewing Decks and Infinity Pool
The backyard