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All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : shrubs/locations : slope

Outdoor Shrubs Slope Design Photos and Ideas

Situated on a gentle slope, the tiny home features a gable roof, a rectangular silhouette, and an expansive wood deck that extends from the front facade.
“The roof overhang extends the living space,” says Boyer, so the deck becomes a spot to entertain visiting friends and family. The couple have been working to restore the surrounding land, as well.
With views like these, the studio's rationale is simple, "We’re proud of how Darkwood’s stepped design makes the most of the view yet still feels connected to the nature around it."
Ridge Mountain Residence was designed to blend into the existing Palm Springs landscape. Cor-Ten steel cladding provides a naturally weathering material, while the concrete structure and flagstone terrace complement the light tones of the surrounding mountains.
It was no easy feat building this structure on the rugged terrain—it took about six months just to lay the road to the site.
The Hourglass Corral is a four-bedroom, 3000-square-foot home that derives its tessellated form from the architects’ application of the Voronoi diagram.
The entire property consists of 90,000 square meters, or about 22 acres, on the island of Milos in Greece. Each of the five corrals are defined in the landscape by a white border.
Close to Sugarbush’s Mount Ellen and the Mad River Glen ski area, Fayston, Vermont, is the prime setting for Little Black House. Giving the retreat its name, Elizabeth Herrmann Architecture + Design only had 1,120 square feet to work with. Sitting just below the top of a hill, the black-stained cabin flaunts a classic gable structure with a stripped-down interior melding white walls and pale wood floors.
Even as the square footage of this cottage in Fayston, Vermont, shrank in response to budget constraints, architect Elizabeth Herrmann remained focused on making the space feel warm and functional for a family of four and their dog and cat. "I think the trick to making small spaces feel much larger is to design the experience of being there,
“We took some pains to save the tree,” says Humble of the mature cherry tree that was preserved in the redevelopment. “We used it to focus all of our new openings.”
"The views and access to sunshine were really the key considerations that helped us position the home,
"The fire pit area seats four and is great for making s'mores," says Dianna.
Troy and Dianna Shurtz used the doors of the shipping container to create a screen that offers privacy for the hot tub.
The home features 200 square feet of outdoor living space that includes a bed swing, a fire pit area, a hot tub and a large gas grill.
The home is situated on a steep site and is accessed from a cedar stair that leads to a wraparound deck on the east side of the house. The construction all follows the shape of the cliff. “The vision was to hold to the expansive and unobstructed feeling of the land,” says the owner. “If I were to build something else, I would consider finding a flatter space or building near a field. Sometimes it’s just nice to walk on a flat surface.”
A new metal roof syncs with the addition’s metal siding and knits the changes together.
During the off-season, the cabins are shut with a wood sliding door shutter system.
Porter worked with landscape design firm Wagner Hodgson to meld the pool house interior with the exterior.
The pool house was designed and built to mimic the main house, so they feel like "a family of structures," says Porter.
A fully glazed wall—which incorporates both louvres and sliding doors—connects the dining room and kitchen to the deck and garden. The natural slope of the site replaces the need for a fence between the garden and the beach.
Built with a heavy timber post-and-beam structure, this renovated Tiburon kit house retains its standard footprint, framing, and tiled roof. Massive sliding glass doors were added to create an indoor/outdoor living experience.
Surrounded by a thick forest, the property has a lovely private picnic area. The low-maintenance meadow grass does not require any mowing.
Night lighting emphasizes the dramatic form of the building.
A path connects the underground garage to the main house. The house’s shape was dictated by the contour of the land.
Outside, a triangular saltwater pool overlooks breathtaking views.
A private terrace is an extension of the interior living spaces. A canopy provides protection while not interrupting the surrounding vistas.
A green roof and terrace are accessible from the top-floor kitchen.
The design is contextually modern and expressive of the various functions contained within the winery.
Eschewing the typical white barn vernacular commonly found throughout Napa Valley, Fernandez turned to the rustic architectural traditions of western mining communities for inspiration.
Quintessa Winery has a commitment to creating modern architecture that complements rather than competes with the landscape.
Mahogany decking continues onto this balcony, while a full-length slider makes it easy to fill the indoor spaces with fresh air. Curtains from The Shade Store provide privacy when needed.
Surrounded by glass panels, the deck has an infinity-edge effect.
A large porch projects out from the main building.
Perched over a cliff face, the hooded deck of the Gambier Residence reads like a ship’s prow over Howe Sound, the scenic waters near Vancouver.
Urban landscapes abut natural ones.
The infinity pool seems to stretch into lush views.
Tom's House was designed by Anna-Marie Chin with the surrounding landscape in mind. A soaking tub sits a few paces down the slope, capturing stunning views of the surrounding mountains.
La Binocle is perched high atop a hill, maximizing views of the valley below.
The surrounding hillside offers beautiful views and miles of hiking trails.
According to the architects, the house's "thinner dimensions not only display refinement of technique, but also remove visual weight from materials—the position being that lightness is good for the human spirit and visual heaviness is not."
A look at the spectacular landscape.
The cedar-lined terrace has a fire pit which provides excellent additional space for outdoor entertaining.
The expansive terrace creates a smooth transition to the outdoors.
The home's low-maintenance Cor-Ten steel exterior can be easily washed down when needed.
The home is also equipped with an infrared heater and a wireless bluetooth speaker.
Set on a wild 50-acre property, the Etno Hut is located within easy access from two major Lithuanian cities, Vilnius and Kaunas.
This is the terrace which is just off the master bedroom.
#WalkerWorkshop #exterior #concrete #outside #outdoor #landscape
#WalkerWorkshop #exterior #outdoor #outside #landscape #lounge #window
Unique landscapes, that are untouched and allow you to truly disconnect.
Beautiful landscape.
Escape with nature.
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