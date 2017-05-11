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All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : shrubs/locations : rooftop

Outdoor Shrubs Rooftop Design Photos and Ideas

"Our many ideas were floating around the mountain, and we needed someone to bring them down and turn them into reality,
Another move that reduces the house's environmental impact is the inclusion of photovoltaic panels on the roof. The panels generate enough energy to offset 95% of the house’s consumption.
The house is LEED certified, creating a new chapter not just for the owners, but for the building itself.
The roof deck, anchored by a gas fire pit from Paloform, boasts an incredible view of the water.
"The view," recalls Todd, "was a driving factor in purchasing this lot." Designed with outdoor living in mind, the roof deck includes ample space for al fresco dining, lounging, and soaking in the Southern California sunshine.
Located where a babbling brook meets a lake, the cabin is perfectly positioned as a peaceful refuge.
Aidlin Darling Design recasts an unremarkable midcentury home as a multigenerational retreat crowned by a living roof.
In a 4,000-person village known for epic windsurfing vacations, Atelier Branco builds a striking courtyard home.
The flat roof, which is accessible from the first floor, has been planted with native vegetation, which will help to provide insulation as it grows.
The rooftop terrace has an incredible view of the surrounding city.
The Ebels enjoy their outdoor area.
The Ebels have outdoor living and dining rooms. The Span Small table is composed of stone composite and natural fibers and designed by Mermelada Estudio, available at CB2.
The unit’s open-air terrace provides views of the television tower at Alexanderplatz soaring high above the Berlin skyline.
“The whole building experience was tough, because of the financial strain and because we moved in before the house was completely finished. But now that we’re on the other side, everything was so worth it,” notes Clint.
A roof terrace with built-in seating and a large grill looks out to Table Mountain and the surrounding city. “I’m very much into braaiing,” says Clint, using the Afrikaans word for barbecue, “and wanted a place to grill. Michael took that to the next level and gave us a place where we could barbecue on the roof.”
Trellises made of painted aluminum and Alaskan cedar shade a deck off the master bedroom. The Shito chaise longue is from Paola Lenti, the Cluster coffee table by Christian Woo, and the sculpture by Ryosuke Yazaki from The Future Perfect.
"The house's two main façades express both shelter and exposure. On the north, clear expanses of glass reveal ocean and coastline views; long strips of translucent channel glass dapple the light, playing on the sea's shimmering surface. The south façade, clad in copper, which wraps over the roof, is mostly enclosed, offering a retreat from the forces of nature. Roof overhangs on the east and west protect the windows and the front door from the harshness of sun and wind,
Outside, the glass border almost disappears, so as not to interfere with the architecture of the home. “It’s a full glass panel that meets all safety codes with planters at the bottom for added warmth and dimension,” explains Uzcategui.
Planted roofs help tie the home into the surroundings, and as Sokol explains, “they’re fantastic for mitigating runoff.”
At the rear of the house, sculptural terraces are softened by plantings designed by Delphine Huetz. The sliding glass doors are by Fleetwood and the Carbon counter stools on the roof deck are by Bertjan Pot for Moooi.
Viewed from above, the house shows off its multiple outdoor entertaining areas and lush vegetation
A roof terrace provides ocean views. The Spectra umbrella is by Umbrosa.
The 400-square-foot outdoor space, a rarity in New York City, was designed to feel like a California oasis. "It's the perfect spot to kick back and entertain," Becky says.
Lingering on terraces is one way to while away the day at Es Bec D'Aguila.
“A guiding principle was experimentation—we wanted to try things with the house, to explore different materials and ideas,” says Richard. “The house is open, yet it isn’t. Nature is part of it, but it’s still very private, because it’s sunken and tucked away,” adds Daniela.
An open-air patio is nestled between the facade and the home's windows on the second story.
Sir Victor's rooftop pool.
A cozy reading nook on the rooftop.
The roof garden, which offers sweeping views of Berlin, plays with volumes at different heights to create varying spaces and vantage points.
Expansive glass doors open onto the main courtyard.
An expansive outdoor terrace—especially one with a wood-burning fireplace is a rare find in a downtown Manhattan full-service building.
The ivy-covered terrace has three access points from inside the apartment.
A peek at the panoramic over-the-hedge views.
A large porch projects out from the main building.
The open patio on the fourth level of the building lends itself well to the modern idea of a workspace.
A stunted marble table sits between two armchairs.
To keep the original street-level exterior view, the second-floor addition was set back from the building’s existing façade.
A dynamic walkway bridges a gap above terraced planters.
On the second story, a rooftop garden spans the top of the house, offering views of Vietnam's capital city.
Contemporary materials like zinc and glass contrast with a cast iron facade and slate roofs.
Connected by an exterior stone staircase, the rooftop level offers seating and dining areas and an outdoor kitchen.
Perched atop the historic Gilsey House, the J+K Residence also overlooks a storied neighborhood. The land, located north of Madison Square, was one of New York's last remaining family farms before becoming a bustling theater district. It then devolved into a neglected wholesale district until being rediscovered by artists and entrepreneurs.
"I intended to create futuristic and savage architecture that awakens human animal instincts in which the inside and outside are reversed multiple times," states Hirata.
Sweis created a number of different outdoor spaces, each with its own feel.
The terrace off the main living room features spectacular views of the surroundings.
The weathering steel exterior pays homage to the owner’s youth, which was spent welding oil tanks.
A grated metal footbridge with hog-wire, guard-rail panels connects the top of the mesa from the west side to the observation deck. Stairs lead to the glazed studio and hunting blind below.
The rooftop lounge overlooks the town square, cathedral, and Sierra Laguna Mountains, and is often used for unplugged concerts. The site's zoning allows for two additional floors, making future development of residential apartments or penthouses possible.
The roof deck forms a connector between the two cedar-clad volumes, while also providing additional outdoor space.
#WalkerWorkshop #exterior #outdoor #outside #landscape #pool
#WalkerWorkshop #exterior #outside #outdoor #landscape #fireplace #concrete
#WalkerWorkshop #exterior #outdoor #outside #landscape #lounge #window
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