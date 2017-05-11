Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
Outdoor Shrubs Garden Design Photos and Ideas

<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Wood adirondack chairs surrounding a stone firepit. </span>
A section of the facade—a cross between a shoji screen and a barn door—slides open. Planter boxes contain edible varieties that fuel Mary’s culinary explorations.
“The roof overhang extends the living space,” says Boyer, so the deck becomes a spot to entertain visiting friends and family. The couple have been working to restore the surrounding land, as well.
The house's short, east-facing walls extend out to the terrace, blurring indoor and outdoor spaces.
The terrace outside the common areas overlooks the picturesque Shiribetsu River.
Thanks to its natural color, concrete also serves as a wonderful “blank canvas” for landscaping.
Cultivating a garden not only helps you and your family live a greener lifestyle, but also saves on grocery bills, too. Start a fruit and vegetable patch in your backyard or roof terrace; and if you live in an apartment with limited outdoor space, try growing herbs and even vegetables inside.
Garden
Garden with mature landscaping growing fruit, vegetables and flowers
The main entrance to the property is on the lower level and leads directly to the living area of The House. The entrance is marked by a vintage rug, and the timber walkway shares the same material as the upper level deck that extends out from The Loft.
When arriving at the property, a sign directs guests down one path for the workspaces (The Loft) and another for the guesthouse (The House). "We knew that having separate entrances and not connecting the spaces internally would be the trick to keeping each space separate and private," says Tarah. "We spent a lot of time thinking through the walking paths that led to each space and considering how to make them cohesive while serving different functions."
Native Sonoran flora—such as salvaged soap tree yuccas, ocotillos, and saguaros—are planted at strategic locations. Low-water hybrid grasses and shrubs complement the larger plants, creating a very serene experience while keeping maintenance to a minimum.
"Having committed to the courtyard idea, we had to then refine it and study the many plan configurations possible around it," says Joe. "We looked to the traditional riad courtyard houses of Morocco—houses with lush, shady courtyards which have a strong sense of interiority, coupled with severe exteriors to street. We then layered other ideas such the notion of an ‘adaptable house’ and the somewhat contradictory idea of being able to open the entire living area direct to the sidewalk."
In a 4,000-person village known for epic windsurfing vacations, Atelier Branco builds a striking courtyard home.
Accompanied by their dog, Gibson, in the gravel courtyard, Kristin and Jim relax on a Driade MT1 armchair and MT3 rocking chair, both by Ron Arad. “We value that modern ideal—where you can easily go outside and where small rooms feel bigger,” says Alter.
The intimate back patio features an antique wicker chair from Maine along with a zinc table from Arteriors and outdoor dining chairs from David Sutherland.
After a years-long search for viable land, Eugene and his wife, Claire Ko, bought an old dairy farm with good soil that could be rehabbed into an organic fruit and vegetable operation.
Tiered plantings embellish a courtyard that encloses a sunken portion of the front facade.
The smaller garden is adjacent to the Innkeeper's Suite, which is Zeidan's favorite room. "I like to stay there because it feels like I have this private terrace," he says.
In its previous life, the courtyard was "an afterthought," sparsely outfitted with plastic furniture. "For us, it was an opportunity to do something special," says Rami Zeidan, CEO and founder of Life House.
The home’s glass addition was conceived as a place to be both indoors and outdoors at the same time.
Central to the courtyard is a frangipani tree—"the house’s own axis mundi of sorts," says Joe. All the living areas, including an open galley kitchen, are on the ground floor and seamlessly open to one another. The garage—which is used as a multifunctional space rather than for parking—is also directly connected to the courtyard via a glazed opening, and the two areas can be configured as a large indoor/outdoor space for gatherings.
The home is designed around a central courtyard. During the demolition of a rear addition from the 1930s, the profile of the original rear of the 1885 house was discovered. "We articulated this in the facade as a black silhouette referencing the house’s original form," says architect Joe Agius. "In a sense, it's a public art historic interpretation piece, and is viewable from the courtyard and the side street."
With its driveway to the north, the home faces west toward the Pacific, with its courtyard breaking up the house's mass.
Creeping greenery will eventually overtake some sections of the exterior. The Danish sideboard in the living room inside is vintage from Space for Life.
A roof terrace with built-in seating and a large grill looks out to Table Mountain and the surrounding city. “I’m very much into braaiing,” says Clint, using the Afrikaans word for barbecue, “and wanted a place to grill. Michael took that to the next level and gave us a place where we could barbecue on the roof.”
Native plantings line the front walkway.
Several doors provide an entrance through the private outdoors space.
The home opens out to the private garden to the north and remains closed to the road and neighbours on the south side.
West plays on the steps that carry the family members from the bedroom to the rear garden.
Whitney Leigh Morris and her son West sit at a bistro table in the side garden of their tiny cottage in Venice, California.
A young couple, their son, and two rescue beagles model a grounded lifestyle from their Venice, California tiny home.
The black front door opens to reveal a courtyard that leads to down to the backyard pool. With an eye to sustainability, the couple replaced the existing concrete with gravel.
The home wraps around an existing orchard, brought to life with the help of landscape designer Sol Correa, who used native plants and vegetables. It was important that "the house and the kitchen coexist with its own garden, and with species from the area," says Sánchez.
Artist Cori Creed sits at the center of the vacation home in rural British Columbia that she and her husband, Craig Cameron, built with their friend and architect, Kevin Vallely. Dubbed WingSpan House, the split structure opens up to a large courtyard and stunning views of Skaha Lake. “It’s almost like an embrace,” says Vallely. “It’s like the two wings are capturing the heart of the home.”
designed by Estúdio Minke
External deck frame with brick that contains the exterior space while cascading into the garden. Timber deck grades at ramps to ease access and timber pergola provides valuable shade structure in summer months.
A fully glazed wall—which incorporates both louvres and sliding doors—connects the dining room and kitchen to the deck and garden. The natural slope of the site replaces the need for a fence between the garden and the beach.
The home is organized around a central courtyard, an unusual feature for the area, and one which provides an extra touch of greenery to the surrounding rooms.
The windows on the Cor-Ten "sleeping volume" are more modest than the expansive glazing on the ground floor "living volume." They are screened for privacy and frame key views from each of the spaces.
