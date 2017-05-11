Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : shrubs/locations : field

Outdoor Shrubs Field Design Photos and Ideas

The main façade hides windows and doors within a same covering.
Situated on a gentle slope, the tiny home features a gable roof, a rectangular silhouette, and an expansive wood deck that extends from the front facade.
The rundown barn sat on twenty-five acres of countryside in Devon.
With views like these, the studio's rationale is simple, "We’re proud of how Darkwood’s stepped design makes the most of the view yet still feels connected to the nature around it."
The Hourglass Corral is a four-bedroom, 3000-square-foot home that derives its tessellated form from the architects’ application of the Voronoi diagram.
The entire property consists of 90,000 square meters, or about 22 acres, on the island of Milos in Greece. Each of the five corrals are defined in the landscape by a white border.
Close to Sugarbush’s Mount Ellen and the Mad River Glen ski area, Fayston, Vermont, is the prime setting for Little Black House. Giving the retreat its name, Elizabeth Herrmann Architecture + Design only had 1,120 square feet to work with. Sitting just below the top of a hill, the black-stained cabin flaunts a classic gable structure with a stripped-down interior melding white walls and pale wood floors.
Even as the square footage of this cottage in Fayston, Vermont, shrank in response to budget constraints, architect Elizabeth Herrmann remained focused on making the space feel warm and functional for a family of four and their dog and cat. "I think the trick to making small spaces feel much larger is to design the experience of being there,
An exterior look at Yanki and Yael Meridan Schori’s weekend retreat in Dutchess County, New York, which was designed by their son, Tal Schori of GRT Architects.
After a years-long search for viable land, Eugene and his wife, Claire Ko, bought an old dairy farm with good soil that could be rehabbed into an organic fruit and vegetable operation.
The house is part of a working agrarian landscape, with its three distinct volumes—day pavilion, night pavilion, and shed—inspired by the local vernacular architecture.
Surrounded by a thick forest, the property has a lovely private picnic area. The low-maintenance meadow grass does not require any mowing.
Night lighting emphasizes the dramatic form of the building.
A path connects the underground garage to the main house. The house’s shape was dictated by the contour of the land.
Upon entering the winery, visitors are met with a minimalist hall and an unobstructed route through the structure.
The design is contextually modern and expressive of the various functions contained within the winery.
Quintessa Winery has a commitment to creating modern architecture that complements rather than competes with the landscape.
Mahogany decking continues onto this balcony, while a full-length slider makes it easy to fill the indoor spaces with fresh air. Curtains from The Shade Store provide privacy when needed.
Tom's House was designed by Anna-Marie Chin with the surrounding landscape in mind. A soaking tub sits a few paces down the slope, capturing stunning views of the surrounding mountains.
Hoogland Architecture designed the Rubber Ducky Trail House to capture desert views from every angle. An outdoor spa allows the residents to linger outdoors well into the evening.
Unique landscapes, that are untouched and allow you to truly disconnect.
Beautiful landscape.
Escape with nature.
The home was prefabricated in Turkey and delivered to the site on the back of a flatbed truck. Thanks to the small size, simple design, and carefully selected palette, the project cost just under €10,000.
With respect to the sloping meadow, the home is designed to coexist and therefore never breaks the ridgeline.
The finishing is simple and expressive, and the materials are used in harmony with nature.
The mirrored structures are inserted into the landscape
The creation of the hotel was influenced by the site and unfolds as a succession of protected and comfortable interior spaces from which visitors can contemplate the exterior landscape.
A small Arabian stud and a champion English Pointer live on the site, where mountain leopards and baboons also prowl. Before building, Herman and van Gass cleared the land of invasive species like the black wattle, an acacia tree.
Guests can relax by the pool and soak in the views or hike into the mountains, following a creek into an ancient forest.
Trout Lake | Olson Kundig
A classic VW bus in vintage colors shows both the scale and scope of The Barn and its surrounding scenery.
The team behind Collective Retreats built the custom canvas tents with wood that they sourced locally. They used timber they found in the property’s vicinity to hold the peaks together at the top. Shown here is the Yellowstone location.
Overlooking a peaceful meadow in the province of Overijssel in the Netherlands, is a snug 452-square foot prefab wooden hut with large windows that blur the bounderies between indoor and outdoor spaces. Build in two modules then transported and assembled on site, the house, which was constructed mainly with Oregon pine, arrived on location complete with bathroom, kitchen, couches, table, inner walls, cabinets, beds and floors. Custom-designed furniture such as a sofa integrated into a sunken living area, and a U-shaped corner bench imbues this little hut with plenty of quirky charm.
The Hupert-Kinmont house lies low in a century-old apple orchard, far from neighboring houses. The spaciousness of the rural surroundings is echoed inside.
West Elevation - Private Chill zone from mishacks' modular design system.
The house nestled in the forest