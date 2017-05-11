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All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : shrubs/lighting : ceiling

Outdoor Shrubs Ceiling Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The yard doubles as the retention area for the monsoon rainstorms as well as a place for the homeowners to play
Board-formed concrete walls create the core of the house and establish its organic feel. "There’s really no other cast-in-place concrete on the street," says Sarah, "but you don’t even see it until you’ve made it through the front courtyard." There, beneath a deep overhang, the couple designed a jagged pathway cantilevered over a water inside and reflections of light into the sitting area.
The home is located in the town of Fruita, Colorado, which is popular for its varied and extensive mountain bike trails.
"The central pavilion evolved as a place to house a lot of the functions of the home, and also gave us a structure to build porches and decks for further protection from the sun," says Dominick. The outdoor patio is 1,600 square feet.