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All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : shrubs/fences, walls : concrete

Outdoor Shrubs Concrete Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

The fixed glass was swapped out for stacking glass doors that open the house to the garden.
A rooftop garden and seating area where the family sometimes gather together or with friends.
"I like that my daughter can come down here to play, and we can also entertain easily,
In this Australian project, a resort-worthy swimming pool sits beside the industrial-chic kitchen and living area. It's a joy to swim in, of course, but the body of water also provides evaporative cooling for the courtyard.
The courtyard brings natural light into the lower level of the home, which has a den/media room, guest suite/workout area, and storage and mechanical.
One of the second-level bedrooms looks down to the ground-level courtyard.
Angled, sloping pickets function like Venetian blinds between the board-formed concrete volumes and tall vertical grasses provide another layer of screening. An ipe deck with a waterfall design runs parallel to the pool.
Terra House | Bernardes Arquitetura
temperatures
landscape screen
shading
Shaun Lockyer Architects gives a timber-and-tin cottage in Brisbane a sophisticated mullet renovation that responds to the subtropical climate.
The family enjoys the outdoor lounge.
A concrete walkway connects the living and dining rooms to the exterior, and concrete forms a built-in bench for lounging by the Solo Stove fire pit.
Hay outdoor furniture sits underneath the steel pergola.
The courtyard off the kitchen is an extension of the living space and a popular spot for morning coffee.
"The site itself has a generous slope, and the access from the street happens at the lower part," says Manzi. "This was the major challenge—to make the house accessible without disfiguring the site with a road."
Verandas at both the front and back of the home create spaces to engage with the landscape and for "outside contemplation."
A small deck and a custom concrete planter complete the seating area off of the main bedroom.
The Hourglass Corral is a four-bedroom, 3000-square-foot home that derives its tessellated form from the architects’ application of the Voronoi diagram.
The entire property consists of 90,000 square meters, or about 22 acres, on the island of Milos in Greece. Each of the five corrals are defined in the landscape by a white border.
The living room opens to the private, walled exterior courtyard at the front. “I really love the design of the courtyard and the fact that you can see it from everywhere in the house,” notes Fox. The ottoman is from Jardan and the outdoor chair is Hay.
Fox’s home design encompasses 2637 square feet across four levels, and includes a garage, an independent unit for guests, and two floors for her family of four.
The main house is a white stucco block—really, it couldn’t be more different from this modernist box. “Well, they both have flat roofs,” laughs Zünkeler.
The rear patio was refreshed with new concrete pavers. A strip of grass accents the perimeter of the pool and hot tub. The boulders by the hedge are all that remain of a previous owner’s rock grotto, which Steve disassembled.
The Ebels enjoy their outdoor area.
The Ebels have outdoor living and dining rooms. The Span Small table is composed of stone composite and natural fibers and designed by Mermelada Estudio, available at CB2.
An outdoor area extends off the rear of the home.
A front garden creates a moment of pause. "The lower front window has a two-inch-thick box going around it," says Martin. "It was a solution to enhance the kitchen window, bypassing the corner of the facade and the column it contained." This would enlarge the second kitchen counter inside, where the stove is placed.
“Over time, the frame will fill up with vegetation, and the house will appear to ‘capture’ the site,” explains architect Cesar Guerrero.
"The H-shaped plan and outbuildings create an assemblage of forms that celebrates the site and creates a continuing sense of surprise," Epstein adds.
The focal point of the terrace is one large potted frangipani tree. The planted edge against the brick wall works to visually soften the space.
The lap pool glistens with vivid blue tiles.
007 House by Dick Clark + Associates
In the wintertime, the living room is cozy and welcoming with its large fireplace and warm lighting.
The expansive windows in the living room were strategically positioned for sunset views.
"Fabio is a triathlete and wanted a lap pool, and it also serves as a sort of plunge pool for the family," Sweet says. "It has a mechanical system that essentially turns the pool into a treadmill for his training." Western red cedar was used throughout the interior ceilings, and polished concrete flooring continues outside as pavers.
The overhanging third floor shades a private outdoor spa—complete with an open-air shower and a plunge pool—which is located off the master bedroom and bath.
Set on a 5,556-square foot lot, the majority of the home is tucked behind a cinderblock wall facing the street. Mature Sycamore trees surrounding the property provide ample shading, allowing the landscaped outdoor areas to be enjoyed even on the warmest of days.
Minarc’s Plus Hus is a tiny energy-efficient prefab marketed towards homeowners seeking to add an accessory dwelling unit to their property. The 320-square-foot structure is prefabricated in downtown Los Angeles, and it can be shipped flatpack to anywhere in the U.S. with prices starting at $37,000.
The backyard is one of this home’s best features. With a lot that nearly equals the square footage of the home itself, there was plenty of room to play with landscaping.
Now a painted wood pergola frames an intentional seating area.
Designed to enjoy life, inside & out.
Large aggregate concrete pavers lead to the new fire pit. A concrete wall provides privacy and a sense of enclosure.
The home was built on a platform, as the architects wanted it to be raised off the ground to discourage wild animals from entering.
Near the pool is a detached guesthouse, which features a kitchen, dining area, and living room.
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