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All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : raised planters/pools, tubs, showers : swimming

Outdoor Raised Planters Swimming Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

The home's windows are from Fleetwood Windows &amp; Doors, while the sofa is from Teak Warehouse.
“The pool house was something I always wanted to build,” Robert says. The bar is the main attraction. And next to it, a lime tree is within reach to make fresh gin and tonics.
Extension & Courtyard Facing Study
Architecture and interior photographer Marc Gerritsen went back to basics when he designed this minimalist concrete house that you can rent through Airbnb.
Taula House by M Gooden Design | Side Yard
The couple had spent a lot of time in Palm Springs, as well as at Austin's Hotel San Jose, and they knew they wanted a pool to provide relief from the Texas heat. Ryan Lemmo sketched out the pool location so the couple could enjoy the live oaks and landscaping during their daily summer swims.
The almost 7,500-square-foot lot features a large in-ground swimming pool and a concrete patio. A separate pool house is adjacent to the main home.
Carlos Somoza “really brought the project home,” says Brillhart. “With our hope of the architecture being connected to landscape, you need a great landscape architect on-board, and we had that in Carlos.”
The pool was relocated and the couple redid its finishes with the Tuttle Pool Company, installing Pebble Tec, a waterfall feature, and surrounding it with modern, large-format pavers.
The kitchen wing now sits in roughly the same area as the pool used to. Says Brillhart: “The one-story wing is CMU block with exposed wood rafters – a similar system to Russell’s but a little more 21st Century.”
Walker Workshop designed Carla House to seamlessly integrate with the existing landscape.
Go Easy in Mount Standfast lies in the Sugar Hills gated community in Barbados. It has the only private tennis court on the block, and it also comes with a gazebo, cottage, and poolside pavilion with a wet bar and barbecue.
Conveniently located in the heart of Vista Las Palmas, the home sits on an expansive 13,504-square-foot corner lot, offering an abundance of outdoor space for entertaining.
The multi-slide doors on the lower level connect the house to the pool with functional decks and terraces, achieving a modern look and reinforcing the indoor/outdoor lifestyle.
The new pool was raised six feet above the ground and was designed for entertaining—and to better match the home’s new modern style.
Cuffhome paired up with friend and artist, Bradley Duncan. "He has a way with making moments using outdoor containers and plants," they say.
The main room and master bedroom open directly to the pool.
A lower lounge deck, private grassy yard, and guest house complete with flex space for studio, gallery, gym, or home office is accessible via a bridge that crosses the pool.
The villas provide an intimate setting for guests to unwind in the privacy of their own home away from home.
According to the architects, "the spatial arrangement of the ‘pocket’ courtyards is also driven by environmental concerns: the building is teased apart to maximize winter solar penetration and to capture prevailing cooling breezes."
Much of Roscommon House is single-story. With a total of 5,900 square feet of floor area, its footprint takes up the majority of the lot, so the architects cleverly sowed in green spaces wherever they could.
The surrounding hillside offers beautiful views and miles of hiking trails.
Since land in downtown LA comes at a premium, most hotel pools are relegated to rooftops. Hotel Figueroa's ground-level pool is an extravagant and beloved original feature that adds to the property's character and lively social scene.
The large overhangs protect the interior spaces from direct sunlight, while also providing a layer of privacy.
The rear terrace boasts a recently built heated swimming pool with an infinity edge.
Abernathy House
A peaceful poolside vignette at Casa Bri Bri.
#outdoor #design #modern #outside #indooroutdoorliving #exterior #backyard #pool #art #mural #nateschnell #color #eameschair #eames #sandiego Photo by Jim Brady
Exterior with infinity pool-VILLA CP