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All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : raised planters/pools, tubs, showers : small

Outdoor Raised Planters Small Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

The temple-like house was influenced by Aztec and Mayan architecture, a combination Wright described as "California Romanza."
FMT Estudio renovated the pool deck with sanded red bricks manufactured in central Mexico.
“The pool house was something I always wanted to build,” Robert says. The bar is the main attraction. And next to it, a lime tree is within reach to make fresh gin and tonics.
Extension & Courtyard Facing Study
A shimmering “glass house” sits at the center of the property. Inside is the “drawing room,” an inviting spot for drinks, dining, or planning the day’s activities. Beyond it is the hotel’s grass dune garden, designed by Madison Cox Associates.
The home has a DIY stock tank pool in the backyard where the kids can splash around in summer.
Conveniently located in the heart of Vista Las Palmas, the home sits on an expansive 13,504-square-foot corner lot, offering an abundance of outdoor space for entertaining.
A sunken conversation pit surrounding a fire pit sits adjacent to the pool in this semi-outdoor space at a home in Atlantic Beach, Florida.
Complete with multiple fire pits, terraced landscaping, and built-in seating, the yard is ideal for entertaining.
Hammocks stretch across the side patio.
The multi-slide doors on the lower level connect the house to the pool with functional decks and terraces, achieving a modern look and reinforcing the indoor/outdoor lifestyle.
The new pool was raised six feet above the ground and was designed for entertaining—and to better match the home’s new modern style.
In a residence recently completed by GEN M ARCHITECTURE, the direction of the roof slope helps distinguish different parts and rooms of the home.
A sunny, California aesthetic shines brightly in the outdoor patio.
There is even a private meditation garden off the master with a zen pond, waterfall feature, and a hot tub.
In this view, one can see how the curved addition makes space for an outdoor seating area with a fire pit, and eventually meets the clapboard form of the original house.
On the western side of the home, the brick addition becomes sinuous to carve out leisure spaces in a new private courtyard, which is entirely enclosed by a white brick boundary wall. Large openings to the interior ensure seamless indoor/outdoor flow for the homeowners.
The renovation and two-story extension of this 1880 Adelaide bungalow includes a 23-foot rear lot with a pool.
The patio and pool area are perfect for full integration of indoor/outdoor living.
The lanai and the private pool.
Outdoor Spa
View of West Patio