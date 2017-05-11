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All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : raised planters/pools, tubs, showers : salt water

Outdoor Raised Planters Salt Water Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

The home's windows are from Fleetwood Windows &amp; Doors, while the sofa is from Teak Warehouse.
“The pool house was something I always wanted to build,” Robert says. The bar is the main attraction. And next to it, a lime tree is within reach to make fresh gin and tonics.