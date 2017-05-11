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All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : raised planters/pools, tubs, showers : plunge

Outdoor Raised Planters Plunge Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

The multi-slide doors on the lower level connect the house to the pool with functional decks and terraces, achieving a modern look and reinforcing the indoor/outdoor lifestyle.
The new pool was raised six feet above the ground and was designed for entertaining—and to better match the home’s new modern style.