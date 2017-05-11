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All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : raised planters/pools, tubs, showers : infinity

Outdoor Raised Planters Infinity Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

The pool design provides a tranquil spa-like sound of water falling over three negative edges.
Architecture and interior photographer Marc Gerritsen went back to basics when he designed this minimalist concrete house that you can rent through Airbnb.
The main room and master bedroom open directly to the pool.
A lower lounge deck, private grassy yard, and guest house complete with flex space for studio, gallery, gym, or home office is accessible via a bridge that crosses the pool.
The rear terrace boasts a recently built heated swimming pool with an infinity edge.
The lanai and the private pool.
Exterior with infinity pool-VILLA CP