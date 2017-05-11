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All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : raised planters/pools, tubs, showers : concrete

Outdoor Raised Planters Concrete Pools, Tubs, Showers Design Photos and Ideas

The temple-like house was influenced by Aztec and Mayan architecture, a combination Wright described as "California Romanza."
The homeowners were more than happy to get involved in any way they could, and they did their own landscaping on the weekends.
The couple had spent a lot of time in Palm Springs, as well as at Austin's Hotel San Jose, and they knew they wanted a pool to provide relief from the Texas heat. Ryan Lemmo sketched out the pool location so the couple could enjoy the live oaks and landscaping during their daily summer swims.
In a residence recently completed by GEN M ARCHITECTURE, the direction of the roof slope helps distinguish different parts and rooms of the home.
Cuffhome paired up with friend and artist, Bradley Duncan. "He has a way with making moments using outdoor containers and plants," they say.
There is even a private meditation garden off the master with a zen pond, waterfall feature, and a hot tub.