Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/outdoor/landscapes : raised planters/patio, porch, deck : large

Outdoor Raised Planters Large Patio, Porch, Deck Design Photos and Ideas

The homeowners outfitted the patio with a banquette as well as a beer fridge and bar for parties.
A simple, hardscaped back patio is the site of many summer parties. The steps lead down to the firepit, where one feels increasingly embraced by the forest.
According to the homeowners, one concession they made to save money was downgrading the exterior retaining wall from a gabion retaining wall to native limestone blocks.
FMT Estudio renovated the pool deck with sanded red bricks manufactured in central Mexico.
Another side of the home opens up onto a large lawn.
“The roof overhang extends the living space,” says Boyer, so the deck becomes a spot to entertain visiting friends and family. The couple have been working to restore the surrounding land, as well.
The Smiths’ new cabin, designed by Risa Boyer Architecture and completed in 2020, sits in the same spot as their previous home, on five acres on Mount Veeder, in Northern California. Somehow, the red chicken coop, which is constructed of wood, survived the fire with the chickens still alive inside.
The atrium is a lovely place to sit outside while still being somewhat protected.
Extension & Courtyard Facing Study
A concrete walkway connects the living and dining rooms to the exterior, and concrete forms a built-in bench for lounging by the Solo Stove fire pit.
Before tackling the house, the couple converted the garage into a separate work space with a long, linear window that echoes that in the main house.
A small deck and a custom concrete planter complete the seating area off of the main bedroom.
Close to Sugarbush’s Mount Ellen and the Mad River Glen ski area, Fayston, Vermont, is the prime setting for Little Black House. Giving the retreat its name, Elizabeth Herrmann Architecture + Design only had 1,120 square feet to work with. Sitting just below the top of a hill, the black-stained cabin flaunts a classic gable structure with a stripped-down interior melding white walls and pale wood floors.
The living room opens to the private, walled exterior courtyard at the front. “I really love the design of the courtyard and the fact that you can see it from everywhere in the house,” notes Fox. The ottoman is from Jardan and the outdoor chair is Hay.
Fox’s home design encompasses 2637 square feet across four levels, and includes a garage, an independent unit for guests, and two floors for her family of four.
The rooftop terrace has an incredible view of the surrounding city.
The living room sports original tiling, the Bizerte sofas from CB2, LED string lights from Costco, and a fresh coat of Backdrop’s ‘Supermoon’ exterior paint.
The outdoor living room can accommodate anything from movie night to a morning work session.
The Ebels enjoy their outdoor area.
The Ebels have outdoor living and dining rooms. The Span Small table is composed of stone composite and natural fibers and designed by Mermelada Estudio, available at CB2.
In accordance with the urban plan by studio Space&amp;Matter, all five piers of the community are interconnected, and neighbors get together to make plans for the plantings.
With its driveway to the north, the home faces west toward the Pacific, with its courtyard breaking up the house's mass.
Thanks to the house’s concrete sheer wall, the roof cantilevers 12 feet to provide shading for the living room and extend the couple's outdoor space.
The roof deck, accessed by the ship’s ladder, provides a private spot to relax.
The tree void allows a strong visual connection between the first and second storeys. It enhances the house's sense of spaciousness as well as green features. The outdoor furniture is from Danish Design Co.
The second storey patio is accessed from the master bedroom via an internal corridor or from the common areas via an external bridge. Each route lets occupants engage with the first storey via the void.
A vintage Malm fireplace is paired with Pebble seats "K" by Atelier Vierkant.
A new metal roof syncs with the addition’s metal siding and knits the changes together.
A brand-new rooftop deck gives the owners a private outdoor spot to lounge, entertain, and take in views of the city.
The screen is coated with a clear finish by Penofin Red Label. The steel rail and cables are by Feeney and the deck is by Bison Innovative Products. The windows and doors are from Loewen.
The stone-edged fire pit is a family favorite. "We do s'mores around the fire every time we go, walk the golf course at night, and love watching the sunsets against the pink mountains," she says.
The focal point of the terrace is one large potted frangipani tree. The planted edge against the brick wall works to visually soften the space.
The terrace serves as an extension of the living room. Both are wrapped in plywood, creating a warm contrast with some of the home’s harder materials.
Landscape Design by Land Morphology
External deck frame with brick that contains the exterior space while cascading into the garden. Timber deck grades at ramps to ease access and timber pergola provides valuable shade structure in summer months.
"To dress the concrete up a bit, we did a burnished face to expose the aggregate—you get a really nice detail when you see them up close," says designer Robert Sweet. "To add some texture, we randomly rotated the blocks to use their cavities as planters." The row of cacti, aptly called "fence-post cacti," acts as a privacy wall between the entrance and courtyard.
A shimmering “glass house” sits at the center of the property. Inside is the “drawing room,” an inviting spot for drinks, dining, or planning the day’s activities. Beyond it is the hotel’s grass dune garden, designed by Madison Cox Associates.
Carlos Somoza “really brought the project home,” says Brillhart. “With our hope of the architecture being connected to landscape, you need a great landscape architect on-board, and we had that in Carlos.”
An outdoor lounge area is tucked into the juncture made where the new kitchen wing joins with the renovated Trip Russell house.
A view of the new kitchen wing. “We weren’t trying to mimic Russell’s architecture, but we were trying to be sympathetic to the structure and the materiality in our additions and renovations,” says Brillhart.
The pool was relocated and the couple redid its finishes with the Tuttle Pool Company, installing Pebble Tec, a waterfall feature, and surrounding it with modern, large-format pavers.
The kitchen wing now sits in roughly the same area as the pool used to. Says Brillhart: “The one-story wing is CMU block with exposed wood rafters – a similar system to Russell’s but a little more 21st Century.”
Named after the road it rests on, Carla House glows gorgeously at dusk.
Backyard
The home has a DIY stock tank pool in the backyard where the kids can splash around in summer.
An outdoor lounge area in the backyard.
A cozy reading nook on the rooftop.
The roof garden, which offers sweeping views of Berlin, plays with volumes at different heights to create varying spaces and vantage points.
Complete with multiple fire pits, terraced landscaping, and built-in seating, the yard is ideal for entertaining.
The multi-slide doors on the lower level connect the house to the pool with functional decks and terraces, achieving a modern look and reinforcing the indoor/outdoor lifestyle.
The new pool was raised six feet above the ground and was designed for entertaining—and to better match the home’s new modern style.
Take in panoramas of the city right from bed.
At the terrace, the team replaced or rebuilt brick and concrete as needed. They also stripped and resealed exterior wood elements and incorporated new native landscaping throughout.
12